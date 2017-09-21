EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies slip as U.S. dollar shines

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.540 112.21 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.352 1.3484 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 30.166 30.132 -0.11 Korean won 1133.400 1128.3 -0.45 Baht 33.140 33.06 -0.24 Peso 51.160 50.985 -0.34 Rupiah 13279.000 13279 0.00 Rupee 64.260 64.26 0.00 Ringgit 4.203 4.186 -0.40 Yuan 6.597 6.5735 -0.36 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.540 117.07 +4.03 Sing dlr 1.352 1.4490 +7.15 Taiwan dlr 30.166 32.279 +7.00 Korean won 1133.400 1207.70 +6.56 Baht 33.140 35.80 +8.03 Peso 51.160 49.72 -2.81 Rupiah 13279.000 13470 +1.44 Rupee 64.260 67.92 +5.70 Ringgit 4.203 4.4845 +6.70 Yuan 6.597 6.9467 +5.30 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)