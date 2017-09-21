FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies slip as U.S. dollar shines
September 21, 2017 / 1:37 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies slip as U.S. dollar shines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.
 
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day at 0132 GMT                                     
  Currency                        Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                      112.540            112.21     -0.29
  Sing dlr                       1.352              1.3484     -0.29
  Taiwan dlr                     30.166             30.132     -0.11
  Korean won                     1133.400           1128.3     -0.45
  Baht                           33.140              33.06     -0.24
  Peso                           51.160             50.985     -0.34
  Rupiah                         13279.000           13279      0.00
  Rupee                          64.260              64.26      0.00
  Ringgit                        4.203               4.186     -0.40
  Yuan                           6.597              6.5735     -0.36
                                                                    
  Change so far                                                     
  Currency                       Latest bid   End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                      112.540            117.07     +4.03
  Sing dlr                       1.352              1.4490     +7.15
  Taiwan dlr                     30.166             32.279     +7.00
  Korean won                     1133.400          1207.70     +6.56
  Baht                           33.140              35.80     +8.03
  Peso                           51.160              49.72     -2.81
  Rupiah                         13279.000           13470     +1.44
  Rupee                          64.260              67.92     +5.70
  Ringgit                        4.203              4.4845     +6.70
  Yuan                           6.597              6.9467     +5.30
 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

