FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies soft; yuan, won dip
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 19, 2017 / 1:50 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies soft; yuan, won dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0137 GMT                                    
  Currency                      Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                     111.520           111.56     +0.04
  Sing dlr                      1.347             1.3476     +0.06
  Taiwan dlr                    30.117            30.108     -0.03
  Korean won                    1128.900          1126.6     -0.20
  Baht                          33.060             33.07     +0.03
  Peso                          51.090              51.1     +0.02
  Rupiah                        13257.000          13250     -0.05
  Rupee                         64.130             64.13      0.00
  Ringgit                       4.188              4.187     -0.02
  Yuan                          6.590             6.5761     -0.21
                                                                  
  Change so far                                                   
  Currency                      Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                     111.520           117.07     +4.98
  Sing dlr                      1.347             1.4490     +7.59
  Taiwan dlr                    30.117            32.279     +7.18
  Korean won                    1128.900         1207.70     +6.98
  Baht                          33.060             35.80     +8.29
  Peso                          51.090             49.72     -2.68
  Rupiah                        13257.000          13470     +1.61
  Rupee                         64.130             67.92     +5.91
  Ringgit                       4.188             4.4845     +7.08
  Yuan                          6.590             6.9467     +5.41
 
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.