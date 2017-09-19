EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies soft; yuan, won dip

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.520 111.56 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.347 1.3476 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.117 30.108 -0.03 Korean won 1128.900 1126.6 -0.20 Baht 33.060 33.07 +0.03 Peso 51.090 51.1 +0.02 Rupiah 13257.000 13250 -0.05 Rupee 64.130 64.13 0.00 Ringgit 4.188 4.187 -0.02 Yuan 6.590 6.5761 -0.21 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.520 117.07 +4.98 Sing dlr 1.347 1.4490 +7.59 Taiwan dlr 30.117 32.279 +7.18 Korean won 1128.900 1207.70 +6.98 Baht 33.060 35.80 +8.29 Peso 51.090 49.72 -2.68 Rupiah 13257.000 13470 +1.61 Rupee 64.130 67.92 +5.91 Ringgit 4.188 4.4845 +7.08 Yuan 6.590 6.9467 +5.41 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)