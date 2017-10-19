FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies softer as dollar firms; yuan dips on GDP
October 19, 2017 / 5:26 AM / in 3 days

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies softer as dollar firms; yuan dips on GDP

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds details, updates prices)
    By Ambar Warrick
    Oct 19 (Reuters) - Asian currencies softened against the
dollar on Thursday as the greenback firmed overnight, while the
yuan retreated after data showed China's economic growth eased
in the third quarter.
    The dollar hit its highest in about two weeks versus the yen
on Thursday, with the near-term focus on U.S. President Donald
Trump's decision on the next chair of the Federal Reserve.
    Investors are also worried about whether Republican leaders
can must enough votes from their own members to pass a tax
reform bill which is crucial to the president's agenda.
    "Asian currencies are generally softer against the dollar,
probably on optimism that the U.S. tax reforms would be passed,
and also because there's increased speculation that the next Fed
chief could be someone more hawkish," said  Chang Wei Liang, FX
strategist at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.
    The yuan was on track for its fourth consecutive
session of declines against the dollar.
    China's economic growth slowed slightly in the third quarter
to 6.8 percent as the government's efforts to rein in property
market and debt risks tempered activity in the world's
second-largest economy.
    While that reading was in line with economists' forecasts,
some investors had expected a stronger number after central bank
governor Zhou Xiaochuan said at the weekend that growth may hit
7 percent in the second half of this year.
    The Taiwan dollar also edged lower against the
dollar, while the Indonesian rupiah followed suit.
    The Indonesian Central Bank, which surprised the market with
cuts at its last two policy meetings, is expected to keep
interest rates unchanged in its meeting later in the global day,
according to a Reuters poll.
    The Indian rupee did not trade as markets were
closed for a public holiday.
    
    CHINESE YUAN
    The yuan fell as the People's Bank of China set the offical
yuan mid-point at 6.6093 to the dollar, compared to
the currency's previous close of 6.6271.
    "Since the (GDP) numbers are largely in line with consensus,
I don't expect much change. Hence, the direction of the dollar
is expected to play a bigger role for now," said Tariq Ali,
investment strategist at Standard Chartered Bank.
    
    SOUTH KOREAN WON
    The South Korean won fell to a 1-week low against
the dollar on Thursday, as the country's central bank kept
interest rates steady, as expected.
    The central bank however, upgraded its growth outlook and
took a bullish view on the economy, boosting chances of a rate
hike in the coming months.
    "External factors probably play a bigger role in determining
the outlook of the won...most of the positives seen in 2017
appear to be priced-in for now and it seems that we have already
seen the high for the KRW this year," Ali said.
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar as of 0506 GMT. 
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                
  Change on the day as of                                 
          0506 GMT                                
  Currency                  Latest bid  Previous  Pct Move
                                             day  
  Japan yen                 112.980       112.92     -0.05
  Sing dlr                  1.359         1.3565     -0.16
  Taiwan dlr                30.228        30.200     -0.09
  Korean won                1132.800      1129.9     -0.26
  Baht                      33.140         33.14     +0.00
  Peso                      51.480        51.405     -0.15
  Rupiah                    13523.000      13515     -0.06
  Ringgit                   4.225          4.222     -0.07
  Yuan                      6.632         6.6271     -0.07
                                                          
  Change so far in 2017                                   
  Currency                  Latest bid  End 2016  Pct Move
  Japan yen                 112.980       117.07     +3.62
  Sing dlr                  1.359         1.4490     +6.65
  Taiwan dlr                30.228        32.279     +6.79
  Korean won                1132.800     1207.70     +6.61
  Baht                      33.140         35.80     +8.03
  Peso                      51.480         49.72     -3.42
  Rupiah                    13523.000      13470     -0.39
  Ringgit                   4.225         4.4845     +6.14
  Yuan                      6.632         6.9467     +4.75
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
