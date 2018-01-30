EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies spooked by stronger dollar; Fed meeting in focus

* Yuan, yen, sole gainers in Asian currencies * S. Korean won on track for third straight loss (Adds details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Jan 30 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies fell on Tuesday as a rise in bond yields prompted a slight recovery in the dollar, while market participants awaited clues on U.S. fiscal policy from a two-day Federal Reserve meeting. U.S Treasury yields surged to more than three-year highs on Monday, bolstering the dollar's yield attraction, which triggered a shift of interest from Asian currencies. "I think the dollar is higher largely due to surging Treasury yields, which is why Asian currencies are lower against the dollar," said Gao Qi, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank. Markets are also subdued in anticipation of a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, OCBC said in a research note. In Asia, the South Korean won was the biggest percentage loser among its peers, shedding about 0.7 percent to the dollar. The won, which has gained substantially against the dollar this year, was on track for its third straight session of losses. South Korea's finance minister said on Monday that the government may delay the implementation of a proposed widening of its capital gains tax base for foreign investors, which was due to take effect from July. Uncertainty over the South Korean government's proposed changes to reduce the foreign ownership threshold will weigh on the won until their resolution, ANZ said in a note. The Philippine peso was also lower, shedding about 0.4 percent against the dollar. The peso, which ranked among the worst performing Asian currencies in 2017, has shed more than two percent against the dollar in the year so far. CHINESE YUAN The Chinese yuan bucked the trend, rising about 0.2 percent to the dollar. The yuan has been hovering around a more than two-year high, bolstered by a consistently stronger midpoint fixing. China's central bank set the yuan midpoint lower after seven straight sessions of stronger fixings. "We forecast further CNY appreciation as capital flows have become more balanced and could shift towards a resumption of inflows as foreign demand for onshore China assets increase," ANZ said in a note. The yuan gained about 6.8 percent in 2017. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0515 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0515 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.800 108.95 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.313 1.3099 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 29.227 29.150 -0.26 Korean won 1073.300 1065.6 -0.72 Baht 31.440 31.41 -0.10 Peso 51.405 51.185 -0.43 Rupiah 13415.000 13362 -0.40 Rupee 63.698 63.57 -0.20 Ringgit 3.894 3.879 -0.39 Yuan 6.335 6.3460 +0.17 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 108.800 112.67 +3.56 Sing dlr 1.313 1.3373 +1.87 Taiwan dlr 29.227 29.848 +2.12 Korean won 1073.300 1070.50 -0.26 Baht 31.440 32.58 +3.63 Peso 51.405 49.93 -2.87 Rupiah 13415.000 13565 +1.12 Rupee 63.698 63.87 +0.27 Ringgit 3.894 4.0440 +3.85 Yuan 6.335 6.5069 +2.71 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)