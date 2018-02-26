FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Company News
February 26, 2018 / 6:29 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies up as Treasury yields drop, risk appetites rise

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Aditya Soni
    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Asian currencies firmed against the
dollar on Monday, as  receding U.S. Treasury yields boosted
regional risk appetites and put the greenback on the defensive. 
   The dollar index slipped 0.3 percent, as U.S. 10-year
Treasury yield eased a tad in Monday's Asian trade.

    However, the moves in the U.S. currency were tempered by
investor caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome
Powell's first congressional testimony.
    Asian shares, tracking a solid finish on Wall Street on
Friday, firmed on Monday. The MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.7
percent.            
    "U.S. 10-year treasury yields declined to below 2.90
percent, while the U.S. stocks were resilient, so Asian
currencies and equities are advancing amid increased risk
appetite," said Gao Qi, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank.
     The Korean won led the gains among regional
currencies, as it firmed 0.5 percent, while the Thai baht
 strengthened 0.3 percent.
    The Taiwanese dollar strengthened 0.2 percent, in
tandem with the Taiwan's benchmark stock index rose half
a percent, propped up by information technology stocks.
    The Malaysian ringgit strengthened 0.3 percent and
has been one of the best performing Asian currencies in 2018.
     
    CHINESE YUAN 
    The Chinese advanced 0.4 percent to a two-week
high on Monday, underpinned by a stronger official midpoint and
the weaker greenback. 
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.3378 per dollar, 104 pips
or 0.16 percent firmer than Friday's fix of 6.3482.
     "We expect the USD/CNY to consolidate further ahead of
China's key political reshuffles as well as appointment of new
PBOC head," said " Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at
OCBC Bank in Singapore wrote in a note on Monday.
    Liu He, a trusted confidant of President Xi Jinping, has
emerged as the front runner to be the next governor of the
People's Bank of China, three sources with knowledge of the
situation told Reuters on Friday.
    OCBC's Xie added that if Liu becomes PBOC chief, China may
move towards a super regulator model, which will give the
central bank more power to combat financial risks.
    
    SINGAPORE DOLLAR 
    The Singapore dollar rose 0.2 percent after factory
data showed that the affluent city-state's industrial production
grew more than expected in January.
    Manufacturing output in January rose 17.9 percent from a
year earlier, boosted by a jump in electronics output.
    Accelerating electronics exports had helped Singapore clock
its fastest economic growth in three years in 2017. 
   
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0548 GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

 Change on the day                                
 Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen              106.550     106.88        +0.31
 Sing dlr               1.317       1.3195        +0.22
 Taiwan dlr             29.239      29.306        +0.23
 Korean won             1073.800    1079          +0.48
 Baht                   31.349      31.45         +0.32
 Peso                   51.870      51.89         +0.04
 Rupiah                 13655.000   13665         +0.07
 Rupee                  64.635      64.73         +0.15
 Ringgit                3.907       3.917         +0.26
 Yuan                   6.312       6.3379        +0.41
                                                  
 Change so far in 2018                            
 Currency               Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen              106.550     112.67        +5.74
 Sing dlr               1.317       1.3373        +1.57
 Taiwan dlr             29.239      29.848        +2.08
 Korean won             1073.800    1070.50       -0.31
 Baht                   31.349      32.58         +3.93
 Peso                   51.870      49.93         -3.74
 Rupiah                 13655.000   13565         -0.66
 Rupee                  64.635      63.87         -1.18
 Ringgit                3.907       4.0440        +3.51
 Yuan                   6.312       6.5069        +3.08
 

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.