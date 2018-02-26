EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies up as Treasury yields drop, risk appetites rise

(Adds text, updates prices) By Aditya Soni Feb 26 (Reuters) - Asian currencies firmed against the dollar on Monday, as receding U.S. Treasury yields boosted regional risk appetites and put the greenback on the defensive. The dollar index slipped 0.3 percent, as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield eased a tad in Monday's Asian trade. However, the moves in the U.S. currency were tempered by investor caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first congressional testimony. Asian shares, tracking a solid finish on Wall Street on Friday, firmed on Monday. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.7 percent. "U.S. 10-year treasury yields declined to below 2.90 percent, while the U.S. stocks were resilient, so Asian currencies and equities are advancing amid increased risk appetite," said Gao Qi, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank. The Korean won led the gains among regional currencies, as it firmed 0.5 percent, while the Thai baht strengthened 0.3 percent. The Taiwanese dollar strengthened 0.2 percent, in tandem with the Taiwan's benchmark stock index rose half a percent, propped up by information technology stocks. The Malaysian ringgit strengthened 0.3 percent and has been one of the best performing Asian currencies in 2018. CHINESE YUAN The Chinese advanced 0.4 percent to a two-week high on Monday, underpinned by a stronger official midpoint and the weaker greenback. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3378 per dollar, 104 pips or 0.16 percent firmer than Friday's fix of 6.3482. "We expect the USD/CNY to consolidate further ahead of China's key political reshuffles as well as appointment of new PBOC head," said " Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore wrote in a note on Monday. Liu He, a trusted confidant of President Xi Jinping, has emerged as the front runner to be the next governor of the People's Bank of China, three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday. OCBC's Xie added that if Liu becomes PBOC chief, China may move towards a super regulator model, which will give the central bank more power to combat financial risks. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar rose 0.2 percent after factory data showed that the affluent city-state's industrial production grew more than expected in January. Manufacturing output in January rose 17.9 percent from a year earlier, boosted by a jump in electronics output. Accelerating electronics exports had helped Singapore clock its fastest economic growth in three years in 2017. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0548 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.550 106.88 +0.31 Sing dlr 1.317 1.3195 +0.22 Taiwan dlr 29.239 29.306 +0.23 Korean won 1073.800 1079 +0.48 Baht 31.349 31.45 +0.32 Peso 51.870 51.89 +0.04 Rupiah 13655.000 13665 +0.07 Rupee 64.635 64.73 +0.15 Ringgit 3.907 3.917 +0.26 Yuan 6.312 6.3379 +0.41 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 106.550 112.67 +5.74 Sing dlr 1.317 1.3373 +1.57 Taiwan dlr 29.239 29.848 +2.08 Korean won 1073.800 1070.50 -0.31 Baht 31.349 32.58 +3.93 Peso 51.870 49.93 -3.74 Rupiah 13655.000 13565 -0.66 Rupee 64.635 63.87 -1.18 Ringgit 3.907 4.0440 +3.51 Yuan 6.312 6.5069 +3.08 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)