FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Company News
January 19, 2018 / 2:17 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies up; Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar lead gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    Change as of                              
      0208 GMT                          
  Currency           Latest   Previous     Pct
                        bid        day    Move
  Japan yen          110.94     111.09   +0.14
                     0                  
  Sing dlr           1.320      1.3207   +0.07
  Taiwan dlr         29.420     29.562   +0.48
  Korean won         1068.4     1070.7   +0.22
                     00                 
  Baht               31.840      31.93   +0.28
  Peso               50.640       50.8   +0.32
  Rupiah             13328.      13345   +0.13
                     000                
  Rupee              63.853      63.85   +0.00
  Ringgit            3.934       3.954   +0.51
  Yuan               6.399      6.4180   +0.30
                                              
  Change so far in                            
 2018                                   
  Currency           Latest  End 2017      Pct
                     bid                  Move
  Japan yen          110.94     112.67   +1.56
                     0                  
  Sing dlr           1.320      1.3373   +1.33
  Taiwan dlr         29.420     29.848   +1.45
  Korean won         1068.4    1070.50   +0.20
                     00                 
  Baht               31.840      32.58   +2.32
  Peso               50.640      49.93   -1.40
  Rupiah             13328.      13565   +1.78
                     000                
  Rupee              63.853      63.87   +0.03
  Ringgit            3.934      4.0440   +2.80
  Yuan               6.399      6.5069   +1.69
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Eric Meijer)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.