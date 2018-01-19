EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies up; Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar lead gains

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0208 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 110.94 111.09 +0.14 0 Sing dlr 1.320 1.3207 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.420 29.562 +0.48 Korean won 1068.4 1070.7 +0.22 00 Baht 31.840 31.93 +0.28 Peso 50.640 50.8 +0.32 Rupiah 13328. 13345 +0.13 000 Rupee 63.853 63.85 +0.00 Ringgit 3.934 3.954 +0.51 Yuan 6.399 6.4180 +0.30 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest End 2017 Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.94 112.67 +1.56 0 Sing dlr 1.320 1.3373 +1.33 Taiwan dlr 29.420 29.848 +1.45 Korean won 1068.4 1070.50 +0.20 00 Baht 31.840 32.58 +2.32 Peso 50.640 49.93 -1.40 Rupiah 13328. 13565 +1.78 000 Rupee 63.853 63.87 +0.03 Ringgit 3.934 4.0440 +2.80 Yuan 6.399 6.5069 +1.69 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)