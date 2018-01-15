EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies up; yuan, ringgit lead

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Monday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0214 GMT Currency Latest Previo Pct bid us day Move Japan yen 110.70 111.03 +0.30 0 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3251 +0.23 Taiwan dlr 29.544 29.600 +0.19 Korean won 1061.9 1064.8 +0.27 00 Baht 31.910 31.96 +0.16 Peso 50.330 50.4 +0.14 Rupiah 13330. 13350 +0.15 000 Rupee 63.630 63.63 +0.00 Ringgit 3.957 3.97 +0.33 Yuan 6.431 6.4665 +0.56 Change so far Currency Latest End Pct bid 2017 Move Japan yen 110.70 112.67 +1.78 0 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3373 +1.15 Taiwan dlr 29.544 29.848 +1.03 Korean won 1061.9 1070.5 +0.81 00 0 Baht 31.910 32.58 +2.10 Peso 50.330 49.93 -0.79 Rupiah 13330. 13565 +1.76 000 Rupee 63.630 63.87 +0.38 Ringgit 3.957 4.0440 +2.20 Yuan 6.431 6.5069 +1.18 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)