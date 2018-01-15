FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies up; yuan, ringgit lead
January 15, 2018 / 2:26 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies up; yuan, ringgit lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Monday.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day                        
    at 0214 GMT                      
  Currency           Latest  Previo     Pct
                        bid  us day    Move
  Japan yen          110.70  111.03   +0.30
                     0               
  Sing dlr           1.322   1.3251   +0.23
  Taiwan dlr         29.544  29.600   +0.19
  Korean won         1061.9  1064.8   +0.27
                     00              
  Baht               31.910   31.96   +0.16
  Peso               50.330    50.4   +0.14
  Rupiah             13330.   13350   +0.15
                     000             
  Rupee              63.630   63.63   +0.00
  Ringgit            3.957     3.97   +0.33
  Yuan               6.431   6.4665   +0.56
                                           
  Change so far                            
  Currency           Latest  End        Pct
                     bid     2017      Move
  Japan yen          110.70  112.67   +1.78
                     0               
  Sing dlr           1.322   1.3373   +1.15
  Taiwan dlr         29.544  29.848   +1.03
  Korean won         1061.9  1070.5   +0.81
                     00           0  
  Baht               31.910   32.58   +2.10
  Peso               50.330   49.93   -0.79
  Rupiah             13330.   13565   +1.76
                     000             
  Rupee              63.630   63.87   +0.38
  Ringgit            3.957   4.0440   +2.20
  Yuan               6.431   6.5069   +1.18
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)

Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru
