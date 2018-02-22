EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies weaken as dollar rises after Fed minutes

(Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy Feb 22 (Reuters) - Asian currencies languished against the dollar on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting showed policymakers were more confident of the need to keep raising interest rates. The Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee showed more confidence in the economic outlook at its last policy meeting, with most believing that inflation would perk up. The dollar, which was hit recently by a barrage of bearish factors such as worries about U.S. budget deficit and pursuance of a weaker dollar policy, rebounded this week thanks to rising U.S. Treasury yields. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit more than four-year highs on Thursday and was creeping towards the psychological level of 3 percent - which analysts say would drive investors away from risky assets such as emerging Asian currencies. "We do not rule out the possibility that Fed could revise its dots projection slightly upwards for 2019 and for its terminal rate," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore, in a report, referring to the Fed's expectations for its rate path. "The lead up to next FoMC meeting in Mar could continue to see bouts of USD strength." The South Korean won, Thai baht , Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit - all shed about half a percent or more on the day, hurt by narrowing gap between the local bond yields and U.S. Treasury yields. Minutes from the last policy meeting of India's central bank didn't help the rupee as they showed increasing concern among members about accelerating inflation, undermining the rupee and local bonds. China's yuan eased against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, the first trading day after long Lunar New Year holiday, following a much weakened official guidance rate and strength in the greenback. On the other hand, the Japanese yen gained as speculation of a faster pace of U.S. rate hikes soured investors' risk appetites and dented equities. Investors' growing aversion to riskier regional assets was evident in rising foreign outflows. Exchange data from seven Asian exchanges including India, Indonesia and South Korea showed foreigners have sold $8.2 billion in equities so far this month, after buying over $7 billion in January. Also a recent poll showed sentiment towards most emerging Asian currencies soured further in the last two weeks. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0542 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0542 GMT Currency Latest Previou Pct bid s day Move Japan yen 107.410 107.76 +0.33 Sing dlr 1.325 1.3234 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.288 29.245 -0.15 Korean won 1083.600 1076.2 -0.68 Baht 31.600 31.484 -0.37 Peso 52.100 52.1 +0.00 Rupiah 13670.00 13618 -0.38 0 Rupee 64.990 64.76 -0.36 Ringgit 3.915 3.9 -0.38 Yuan 6.349 6.3450 -0.06 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest End Pct bid 2017 Move Japan yen 107.410 112.67 +4.90 Sing dlr 1.325 1.3373 +0.97 Taiwan dlr 29.288 29.848 +1.91 Korean won 1083.600 1070.50 -1.21 Baht 31.600 32.58 +3.10 Peso 52.100 49.93 -4.17 Rupiah 13670.00 13565 -0.77 0 Rupee 64.990 63.87 -1.72 Ringgit 3.915 4.0440 +3.30 Yuan 6.349 6.5069 +2.49 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Additional Reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Kim Coghill)