February 22, 2018 / 6:14 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies weaken as dollar rises after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Patturaja  Murugaboopathy 
    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Asian currencies languished against the
dollar on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's
January meeting showed policymakers were more confident of the
need to keep raising interest rates.
    The Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee showed more
confidence in the economic outlook at its last policy meeting,
with most believing that inflation would perk up.
    The dollar, which was hit recently by a barrage of bearish
factors such as worries about U.S. budget deficit and pursuance
of a weaker dollar policy, rebounded this week thanks to rising
U.S. Treasury yields.
    The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit more than four-year
highs on Thursday and was creeping towards the psychological
level of 3 percent - which analysts say would drive investors
away from risky assets such as emerging Asian currencies.
    "We do not rule out the possibility that Fed could revise
its dots projection slightly upwards for 2019 and for its
terminal rate," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at
Maybank in Singapore, in a report, referring to the Fed's
expectations for its rate path.
    "The lead up to next FoMC meeting in Mar could continue to
see bouts of USD strength."
    The South Korean won, Thai baht ,
Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit -
all shed about half a percent or more on the day, hurt by
narrowing gap between the local bond yields and U.S. Treasury
yields.
    Minutes from the last policy meeting of India's central bank
didn't help the rupee as they showed increasing concern among
members about accelerating inflation, undermining the rupee
 and local bonds.
    China's yuan eased against the U.S. dollar on
Thursday, the first trading day after long Lunar New Year
holiday, following a much weakened official guidance rate and
strength in the greenback.
    On the other hand, the Japanese yen gained as
speculation of a faster pace of U.S. rate hikes soured
investors' risk appetites and dented equities. 
    Investors' growing aversion to riskier regional assets was
evident in rising foreign outflows.
    Exchange data from seven Asian exchanges including India,
Indonesia and South Korea showed foreigners have sold $8.2
billion in equities so far this month, after buying over $7
billion in January.
    Also a recent poll showed sentiment towards most emerging
Asian currencies soured further in the last two weeks.

    
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0542 GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    Change as of                              
      0542 GMT                          
  Currency             Latest  Previou     Pct
                          bid    s day    Move
  Japan yen          107.410    107.76   +0.33
  Sing dlr           1.325      1.3234   -0.08
  Taiwan dlr         29.288     29.245   -0.15
  Korean won         1083.600   1076.2   -0.68
  Baht               31.600     31.484   -0.37
  Peso               52.100       52.1   +0.00
  Rupiah             13670.00    13618   -0.38
                     0                  
  Rupee              64.990      64.76   -0.36
  Ringgit            3.915         3.9   -0.38
  Yuan               6.349      6.3450   -0.06
                                              
  Change so far in                            
 2018                                   
  Currency           Latest    End         Pct
                     bid       2017       Move
  Japan yen          107.410    112.67   +4.90
  Sing dlr           1.325      1.3373   +0.97
  Taiwan dlr         29.288     29.848   +1.91
  Korean won         1083.600  1070.50   -1.21
  Baht               31.600      32.58   +3.10
  Peso               52.100      49.93   -4.17
  Rupiah             13670.00    13565   -0.77
                     0                  
  Rupee              64.990      63.87   -1.72
  Ringgit            3.915      4.0440   +3.30
  Yuan               6.349      6.5069   +2.49
 
    
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Additional
Reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Kim Coghill)
