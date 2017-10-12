EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan dips, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht move up

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.360 112.48 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.354 1.3541 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.208 30.232 +0.08 Korean won 1133.700 1135.2 +0.13 Baht 33.150 33.21 +0.18 Peso 51.365 51.35 -0.03 Rupiah 13520.000 13515 -0.04 Rupee 65.140 65.14 0.00 Ringgit 4.214 4.22 +0.14 Yuan 6.595 6.5882 -0.11 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.360 117.07 +4.19 Sing dlr 1.354 1.4490 +7.02 Taiwan dlr 30.208 32.279 +6.86 Korean won 1133.700 1207.70 +6.53 Baht 33.150 35.80 +7.99 Peso 51.365 49.72 -3.20 Rupiah 13520.000 13470 -0.37 Rupee 65.140 67.92 +4.27 Ringgit 4.214 4.4845 +6.42 Yuan 6.595 6.9467 +5.33 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)