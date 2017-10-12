FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan dips, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht move up
October 12, 2017 / 1:53 AM / in 6 days

EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan dips, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht move up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 
 Change on the day at 0140 GMT                    
 Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen              112.360     112.48        +0.11
 Sing dlr               1.354       1.3541        +0.01
 Taiwan dlr             30.208      30.232        +0.08
 Korean won             1133.700    1135.2        +0.13
 Baht                   33.150      33.21         +0.18
 Peso                   51.365      51.35         -0.03
 Rupiah                 13520.000   13515         -0.04
 Rupee                  65.140      65.14          0.00
 Ringgit                4.214       4.22          +0.14
 Yuan                   6.595       6.5882        -0.11
                                                  
 Change so far in 2017                            
 Currency               Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen              112.360     117.07        +4.19
 Sing dlr               1.354       1.4490        +7.02
 Taiwan dlr             30.208      32.279        +6.86
 Korean won             1133.700    1207.70       +6.53
 Baht                   33.150      35.80         +7.99
 Peso                   51.365      49.72         -3.20
 Rupiah                 13520.000   13470         -0.37
 Rupee                  65.140      67.92         +4.27
 Ringgit                4.214       4.4845        +6.42
 Yuan                   6.595       6.9467        +5.33
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)

