FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Malaysian ringgit firm; Sing dollar flat
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 23, 2017 / 1:55 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Malaysian ringgit firm; Sing dollar flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Thursday.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0139 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.11      111.2         +0.08
 Sing dlr                     1.3469      1.3468        -0.01
 Taiwan dlr                   29.952      30.020        +0.23
 Korean won                   1087        1089.1        +0.18
 Baht                         32.690      32.72         +0.09
 Peso                         50.585      50.62         +0.07
 Rupiah                       13498       13525         +0.20
 Rupee                        64.91       64.91         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.098       4.11          +0.29
 Yuan                         6.600       6.6142        +0.22
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.11      117.07        +5.36
 Sing dlr                     1.3469      1.4490        +7.58
 Taiwan dlr                   29.952      32.279        +7.77
 Korean won                   1087        1207.70       +11.09
 Baht                         32.690      35.80         +9.51
 Peso                         50.585      49.72         -1.71
 Rupiah                       13498       13470         -0.21
 Rupee                        64.910      67.92         +4.64
 Ringgit                      4.098       4.4845        +9.43
 Yuan                         6.600       6.9467        +5.26
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.