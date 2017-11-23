EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Malaysian ringgit firm; Sing dollar flat

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Thursday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0139 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.11 111.2 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.3469 1.3468 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.952 30.020 +0.23 Korean won 1087 1089.1 +0.18 Baht 32.690 32.72 +0.09 Peso 50.585 50.62 +0.07 Rupiah 13498 13525 +0.20 Rupee 64.91 64.91 +0.00 Ringgit 4.098 4.11 +0.29 Yuan 6.600 6.6142 +0.22 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.11 117.07 +5.36 Sing dlr 1.3469 1.4490 +7.58 Taiwan dlr 29.952 32.279 +7.77 Korean won 1087 1207.70 +11.09 Baht 32.690 35.80 +9.51 Peso 50.585 49.72 -1.71 Rupiah 13498 13470 -0.21 Rupee 64.910 67.92 +4.64 Ringgit 4.098 4.4845 +9.43 Yuan 6.600 6.9467 +5.26 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)