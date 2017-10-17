FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Singapore dollar fall; Philippine peso up
October 17, 2017 / 1:52 AM / 5 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Singapore dollar fall; Philippine peso up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.
      
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                    
   Change on the day at                                       
         0139 GMT                                     
  Currency                  Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                 112.160           112.18     +0.02
  Sing dlr                  1.355             1.3510     -0.26
  Taiwan dlr                30.190            30.158     -0.11
  Korean won                1131.200          1127.8     -0.30
  Baht                      33.060             33.06      0.00
  Peso                      51.245             51.39     +0.28
  Rupiah                    13487.000          13480     -0.05
  Rupee                     64.740             64.74      0.00
  Ringgit                   4.220             4.2155     -0.11
  Yuan                      6.600             6.5890     -0.17
                                                              
  Change so far in 2017                                       
  Currency                  Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                 112.160           117.07     +4.38
  Sing dlr                  1.355             1.4490     +6.98
  Taiwan dlr                30.190            32.279     +6.92
  Korean won                1131.200         1207.70     +6.76
  Baht                      33.060             35.80     +8.29
  Peso                      51.245             49.72     -2.98
  Rupiah                    13487.000          13470     -0.13
  Rupee                     64.740             67.92     +4.91
  Ringgit                   4.220             4.4845     +6.27
  Yuan                      6.600             6.9467     +5.25
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
