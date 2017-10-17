EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Singapore dollar fall; Philippine peso up

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0139 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.160 112.18 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3510 -0.26 Taiwan dlr 30.190 30.158 -0.11 Korean won 1131.200 1127.8 -0.30 Baht 33.060 33.06 0.00 Peso 51.245 51.39 +0.28 Rupiah 13487.000 13480 -0.05 Rupee 64.740 64.74 0.00 Ringgit 4.220 4.2155 -0.11 Yuan 6.600 6.5890 -0.17 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.160 117.07 +4.38 Sing dlr 1.355 1.4490 +6.98 Taiwan dlr 30.190 32.279 +6.92 Korean won 1131.200 1207.70 +6.76 Baht 33.060 35.80 +8.29 Peso 51.245 49.72 -2.98 Rupiah 13487.000 13470 -0.13 Rupee 64.740 67.92 +4.91 Ringgit 4.220 4.4845 +6.27 Yuan 6.600 6.9467 +5.25 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)