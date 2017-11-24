FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Taiwan dollar firm; Malaysian ringgit weakens
November 24, 2017 / 1:47 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Taiwan dollar firm; Malaysian ringgit weakens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Friday.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0135 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.32      111.21        -0.10
 Sing dlr                     1.3450      1.3452        +0.01
 Taiwan dlr                   29.993      30.007        +0.05
 Korean won                   1084        1085.4        +0.12
 Baht                         32.66       32.68         +0.06
 Peso                         50.650      50.68         +0.06
 Rupiah                       13506       13511         +0.04
 Rupee                        64.58       64.58         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.116       4.105         -0.27
 Yuan                         6.576       6.585         +0.14
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.32      117.07        +5.17
 Sing dlr                     1.3450      1.4490        +7.73
 Taiwan dlr                   29.993      32.279        +7.62
 Korean won                   1084        1207.70       +11.40
 Baht                         32.660      35.80         +9.61
 Peso                         50.650      49.72         -1.84
 Rupiah                       13506       13470         -0.27
 Rupee                        64.580      67.92         +5.17
 Ringgit                      4.116       4.4845        +8.95
 Yuan                         6.576       6.9467        +5.64
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
