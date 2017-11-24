EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Taiwan dollar firm; Malaysian ringgit weakens

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Friday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.32 111.21 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.3450 1.3452 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.993 30.007 +0.05 Korean won 1084 1085.4 +0.12 Baht 32.66 32.68 +0.06 Peso 50.650 50.68 +0.06 Rupiah 13506 13511 +0.04 Rupee 64.58 64.58 +0.00 Ringgit 4.116 4.105 -0.27 Yuan 6.576 6.585 +0.14 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.32 117.07 +5.17 Sing dlr 1.3450 1.4490 +7.73 Taiwan dlr 29.993 32.279 +7.62 Korean won 1084 1207.70 +11.40 Baht 32.660 35.80 +9.61 Peso 50.650 49.72 -1.84 Rupiah 13506 13470 -0.27 Rupee 64.580 67.92 +5.17 Ringgit 4.116 4.4845 +8.95 Yuan 6.576 6.9467 +5.64 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)