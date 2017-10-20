EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Taiwan dollar inch up; Philippine peso down

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.950 112.53 -0.37 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3564 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.220 30.230 +0.03 Korean won 1130.800 1132.4 +0.14 Baht 33.100 33.11 +0.03 Peso 51.560 51.53 -0.06 Rupiah 13510.000 13521 +0.08 Ringgit 4.222 4.222 0.00 Yuan 6.613 6.6170 +0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.950 117.07 +3.65 Sing dlr 1.358 1.4490 +6.71 Taiwan dlr 30.220 32.279 +6.81 Korean won 1130.800 1207.70 +6.80 Baht 33.100 35.80 +8.16 Peso 51.560 49.72 -3.57 Rupiah 13510.000 13470 -0.30 Ringgit 4.222 4.4845 +6.22 Yuan 6.613 6.9467 +5.05 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)