EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Taiwan dollar inch up; Philippine peso down
October 20, 2017 / 1:47 AM / in 5 days

EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Taiwan dollar inch up; Philippine peso down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar as of 0136 GMT.
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                     
   Change as of 0136 GMT                                       
  Currency                   Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                 112.950            112.53     -0.37
  Sing dlr                  1.358              1.3564     -0.11
  Taiwan dlr                30.220             30.230     +0.03
  Korean won                1130.800           1132.4     +0.14
  Baht                      33.100              33.11     +0.03
  Peso                      51.560              51.53     -0.06
  Rupiah                    13510.000           13521     +0.08
  Ringgit                   4.222               4.222      0.00
  Yuan                      6.613              6.6170     +0.07
                                                               
  Change so far in 2017                                        
  Currency                  Latest bid   End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                 112.950            117.07     +3.65
  Sing dlr                  1.358              1.4490     +6.71
  Taiwan dlr                30.220             32.279     +6.81
  Korean won                1130.800          1207.70     +6.80
  Baht                      33.100              35.80     +8.16
  Peso                      51.560              49.72     -3.57
  Rupiah                    13510.000           13470     -0.30
  Ringgit                   4.222              4.4845     +6.22
  Yuan                      6.613              6.9467     +5.05
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

