FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Company News
February 9, 2018 / 1:52 AM / in 2 days

EM ASIA FX-Down; Philippine peso drops most

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change on the day at 0135 GMT                               
  Currency                          Latest bid  Previous    Pct
                                                     day   Move
  Japan yen                         108.910       108.74  -0.16
  Sing dlr                          1.332         1.3310  -0.11
  Taiwan dlr                        29.417        29.390  -0.09
  Korean won                        1093.500      1087.9  -0.51
  Baht                              31.860         31.85  -0.03
  Peso                              51.750         51.31  -0.85
  Rupiah                            13645.000      13600  -0.33
  Rupee                             64.255         64.26   0.00
  Ringgit                           3.940         3.9245  -0.39
  Yuan                              6.322         6.3185  -0.06
                                                               
  Change so far                                                
  Currency                          Latest bid  End 2017    Pct
                                                           Move
  Japan yen                         108.910       112.67  +3.45
  Sing dlr                          1.332         1.3373  +0.37
  Taiwan dlr                        29.417        29.848  +1.47
  Korean won                        1093.500     1070.50  -2.10
  Baht                              31.860         32.58  +2.26
  Peso                              51.750         49.93  -3.52
  Rupiah                            13645.000      13565  -0.59
  Rupee                             64.255         63.87  -0.60
  Ringgit                           3.940         4.0440  +2.64
  Yuan                              6.322         6.5069  +2.92
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.