EM ASIA FX-Down; Philippine peso drops most

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 108.910 108.74 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.332 1.3310 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.417 29.390 -0.09 Korean won 1093.500 1087.9 -0.51 Baht 31.860 31.85 -0.03 Peso 51.750 51.31 -0.85 Rupiah 13645.000 13600 -0.33 Rupee 64.255 64.26 0.00 Ringgit 3.940 3.9245 -0.39 Yuan 6.322 6.3185 -0.06 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 108.910 112.67 +3.45 Sing dlr 1.332 1.3373 +0.37 Taiwan dlr 29.417 29.848 +1.47 Korean won 1093.500 1070.50 -2.10 Baht 31.860 32.58 +2.26 Peso 51.750 49.93 -3.52 Rupiah 13645.000 13565 -0.59 Rupee 64.255 63.87 -0.60 Ringgit 3.940 4.0440 +2.64 Yuan 6.322 6.5069 +2.92 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)