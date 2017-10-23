EM ASIA FX-Fall, Japanese yen leads losers

(Adds text, updates prices) Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0149 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 113.87 113.5 -0.32 Sing dlr 1.3625 1.3607 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.282 30.241 -0.14 Korean won 1134 1131 -0.26 Peso 51.500 51.45 -0.10 Rupiah 13532 13517 -0.11 Rupee 65.04 65.04 0.00 Ringgit 4.231 4.224 -0.17 Yuan 6.638 6.6195 -0.28 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 113.87 117.07 +2.81 Sing dlr 1.3625 1.4490 +6.35 Taiwan dlr 30.282 32.279 +6.59 Korean won 1134 1207.70 +6.50 Peso 51.500 49.72 -3.46 Rupiah 13532 13470 -0.46 Rupee 65.035 67.92 +4.44 Ringgit 4.231 4.4845 +5.99 Yuan 6.638 6.9467 +4.65 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)