EM ASIA FX-Fall, Japanese yen leads losers
October 23, 2017 / 2:02 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Fall, Japanese yen leads losers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day at 0149 GMT                              
  Currency                          Latest   Previous     Pct
                                       bid        day    Move
  Japan yen                       113.87        113.5   -0.32
  Sing dlr                        1.3625       1.3607   -0.13
  Taiwan dlr                      30.282       30.241   -0.14
  Korean won                      1134           1131   -0.26
  Peso                            51.500        51.45   -0.10
  Rupiah                          13532         13517   -0.11
  Rupee                           65.04         65.04    0.00
  Ringgit                         4.231         4.224   -0.17
  Yuan                            6.638        6.6195   -0.28
                                                             
  Change so far in 2017                                      
  Currency                        Latest    End 2016      Pct
                                  bid                    Move
  Japan yen                       113.87       117.07   +2.81
  Sing dlr                        1.3625       1.4490   +6.35
  Taiwan dlr                      30.282       32.279   +6.59
  Korean won                      1134        1207.70   +6.50
  Peso                            51.500        49.72   -3.46
  Rupiah                          13532         13470   -0.46
  Rupee                           65.035        67.92   +4.44
  Ringgit                         4.231        4.4845   +5.99
  Yuan                            6.638        6.9467   +4.65
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
