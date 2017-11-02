FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Higher; Japanese yen, Philippine peso lead gains
November 2, 2017 / 1:49 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Higher; Japanese yen, Philippine peso lead gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0139 GMT                    
 Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen              113.87      114.15        +0.25
 Sing dlr               1.3577      1.3605        +0.21
 Taiwan dlr             30.152      30.175        +0.08
 Korean won             1112        1114.5        +0.19
 Baht                   33.100      33.13         +0.09
 Peso                   51.490      51.61         +0.23
 Rupiah                 13555       13575         +0.15
 Rupee                  64.59       64.59         +0.00
 Ringgit                4.226       4.23          +0.11
 Yuan                   6.588       6.6020        +0.22
                                                  
 Change so far in 2017                            
 Currency               Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen              113.87      117.07        +2.81
 Sing dlr               1.3577      1.4490        +6.72
 Taiwan dlr             30.152      32.279        +7.05
 Korean won             1112        1207.70       +8.57
 Baht                   33.100      35.80         +8.16
 Peso                   51.490      49.72         -3.44
 Rupiah                 13555       13470         -0.63
 Rupee                  64.590      67.92         +5.16
 Ringgit                4.226       4.4845        +6.13
 Yuan                   6.588       6.9467        +5.45
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

