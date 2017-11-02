EM ASIA FX-Higher; Japanese yen, Philippine peso lead gains

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0139 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.87 114.15 +0.25 Sing dlr 1.3577 1.3605 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.152 30.175 +0.08 Korean won 1112 1114.5 +0.19 Baht 33.100 33.13 +0.09 Peso 51.490 51.61 +0.23 Rupiah 13555 13575 +0.15 Rupee 64.59 64.59 +0.00 Ringgit 4.226 4.23 +0.11 Yuan 6.588 6.6020 +0.22 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.87 117.07 +2.81 Sing dlr 1.3577 1.4490 +6.72 Taiwan dlr 30.152 32.279 +7.05 Korean won 1112 1207.70 +8.57 Baht 33.100 35.80 +8.16 Peso 51.490 49.72 -3.44 Rupiah 13555 13470 -0.63 Rupee 64.590 67.92 +5.16 Ringgit 4.226 4.4845 +6.13 Yuan 6.588 6.9467 +5.45 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)