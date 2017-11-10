FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
November 10, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Higher oil prices pull up ringgit, most currencies steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Patturaja  Murugaboopathy 
    Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit advanced on
Friday and was set to post its biggest weekly gain in more than
two months, bolstered by firmer oil prices and the prospect of
higher interest rates in the Southeast Asian economy.
    The Malaysian ringgit rose 0.3 percent against the dollar on
the day, extending its gains to more than 1 percent for the week
- the biggest weekly gain since September.
    On Thursday, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) left its benchmark
rate unchanged, however, it said it may review "the current
degree of monetary accommodation" to ensure sustainable growth.

    Maybank said in a report that the shift in BNM's bias was in
line with its view for a 25-basis-point rate hike in 2018, with
the first hike set for probably as early as May.
    On the other hand, the Indian rupee was down nearly
a quarter of a percent due to rising crude oil prices, which
were hovering near two-year highs.
    India is Asia's second-largest oil importer, after China.
    Other regional currencies were trading flat on the day.
    On Thursday, U.S. Republican Senators said they want to
slash the corporate tax rate in 2019, later than the House of
Representative's proposed schedule of 2018, complicating a push
for the biggest overhaul of U.S. tax law since the 1980s.

     Andy Ji, Asia currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, said it would help Asian currencies gain against the
dollar for the rest of the year.
    "The delay is a big disappointment to the dollar," he said
    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, was on track for its biggest
weekly loss in a month, after skidding 0.36 percent in the
previous session. It was up 0.05 percent at 94.500 on the day. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, which ended on
Thursday, did not bring fresh jitters to the market. 
    Trump pressed China to do more to rein in North Kora and
said bilateral trade had been unfair to the United States, but
praised Xi's pledge that China would be more open to foreign
firms.
    "Trump's toned-down approach toward China, possibly setting
the stage for friendly economic ties between the world's two big
economies, is positive for the rest of Asian economies and
markets," ING said in a report.
    Investors were also a little cautious ahead of major
economic data such as China's industrial output and third
quarter GDP for Malaysia and the Philippines next week.
       
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0445  GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day                           
   at   0445 GMT                      
  Currency           Latest  Previou  Pct Move
                        bid    s day  
  Japan yen          113.47   113.46     -0.01
  Sing dlr           1.3595   1.3588     -0.05
  Taiwan dlr         30.172   30.180     +0.03
  Korean won         1116     1115.6     -0.07
  Baht               33.090     33.1     +0.03
  Peso               51.240    51.27     +0.06
  Rupiah             13519     13512     -0.05
  Rupee              65.05     64.94     -0.18
  Ringgit            4.192     4.205     +0.31
  Yuan               6.637    6.6378     +0.01
                                              
  Change so far in                            
 2017                                 
  Currency           Latest  End      Pct Move
                     bid     2016     
  Japan yen          113.47   117.07     +3.17
  Sing dlr           1.3595   1.4490     +6.58
  Taiwan dlr         30.172   32.279     +6.98
  Korean won         1116    1207.70     +8.18
  Baht               33.090    35.80     +8.19
  Peso               51.240    49.72     -2.97
  Rupiah             13519     13470     -0.36
  Rupee              65.053    67.92     +4.41
  Ringgit            4.192    4.4845     +6.98
  Yuan               6.637    6.9467     +4.66
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
