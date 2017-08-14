EM ASIA FX-Higher; S.Korean won leads gains

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0150 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.360 109.15 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3604 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.330 30.358 +0.09 Korean won 1136.500 1143.5 +0.62 Peso 50.930 50.98 +0.10 Rupiah 13340.000 13355 +0.11 Rupee 64.130 64.13 0.00 Ringgit 4.289 4.2935 +0.10 Yuan 6.657 6.6666 +0.15 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 109.360 117.07 +7.05 Sing dlr 1.359 1.4490 +6.61 Taiwan dlr 30.330 32.279 +6.43 Korean won 1136.500 1207.70 +6.26 Peso 50.930 49.72 -2.38 Rupiah 13340.000 13470 +0.97 Rupee 64.130 67.92 +5.91 Ringgit 4.289 4.4845 +4.56 Yuan 6.657 6.9467 +4.35 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)