FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Higher; S.Korean won leads gains
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Change Of Guard
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
Brexit
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 14, 2017 / 1:57 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Higher; S.Korean won leads gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.

  CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0150 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    109.360     109.15        -0.19
 Sing dlr                     1.359       1.3604        +0.09
 Taiwan dlr                   30.330      30.358        +0.09
 Korean won                   1136.500    1143.5        +0.62
 Peso                         50.930      50.98         +0.10
 Rupiah                       13340.000   13355         +0.11
 Rupee                        64.130      64.13          0.00
 Ringgit                      4.289       4.2935        +0.10
 Yuan                         6.657       6.6666        +0.15
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    109.360     117.07        +7.05
 Sing dlr                     1.359       1.4490        +6.61
 Taiwan dlr                   30.330      32.279        +6.43
 Korean won                   1136.500    1207.70       +6.26
 Peso                         50.930      49.72         -2.38
 Rupiah                       13340.000   13470         +0.97
 Rupee                        64.130      67.92         +5.91
 Ringgit                      4.289       4.4845        +4.56
 Yuan                         6.657       6.9467        +4.35
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.