EM ASIA FX-Higher; South Korean won leads gains

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.69 113.67 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.3649 1.3652 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.170 30.277 +0.35 Korean won 1126 1130.5 +0.43 Baht 33.210 33.29 +0.24 Peso 51.650 51.76 +0.21 Rupiah 13580 13613 +0.24 Rupee 65.05 65.05 +0.00 Ringgit 4.235 4.241 +0.14 Yuan 6.644 6.6515 +0.11 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.69 117.07 +2.97 Sing dlr 1.3649 1.4490 +6.16 Taiwan dlr 30.170 32.279 +6.99 Korean won 1126 1207.70 +7.28 Baht 33.210 35.80 +7.80 Peso 51.650 49.72 -3.74 Rupiah 13580 13470 -0.81 Rupee 65.045 67.92 +4.42 Ringgit 4.235 4.4845 +5.89 Yuan 6.644 6.9467 +4.55 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)