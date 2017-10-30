FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Higher; South Korean won leads gains
October 30, 2017 / 1:44 AM / in a day

EM ASIA FX-Higher; South Korean won leads gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0137 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.69      113.67        -0.02
 Sing dlr                     1.3649      1.3652        +0.02
 Taiwan dlr                   30.170      30.277        +0.35
 Korean won                   1126        1130.5        +0.43
 Baht                         33.210      33.29         +0.24
 Peso                         51.650      51.76         +0.21
 Rupiah                       13580       13613         +0.24
 Rupee                        65.05       65.05         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.235       4.241         +0.14
 Yuan                         6.644       6.6515        +0.11
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.69      117.07        +2.97
 Sing dlr                     1.3649      1.4490        +6.16
 Taiwan dlr                   30.170      32.279        +6.99
 Korean won                   1126        1207.70       +7.28
 Baht                         33.210      35.80         +7.80
 Peso                         51.650      49.72         -3.74
 Rupiah                       13580       13470         -0.81
 Rupee                        65.045      67.92         +4.42
 Ringgit                      4.235       4.4845        +5.89
 Yuan                         6.644       6.9467        +4.55
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

