EM ASIA FX-Indian rupee dips despite inflation spike, other Asian currencies eyes Fed
December 13, 2017 / 6:03 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Indian rupee dips despite inflation spike, other Asian currencies eyes Fed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Patturaja  Murugaboopathy 
    Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee dipped nearly
quarter of a percent on Wednesday, despite a
sharper-than-expected jump in consumer inflation which breached
the central bank's 4 percent target.
    Other Asian currencies were little changed as traders were
wary of taking fresh positions ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve
rate decision later in the day. With the Fed widely expected to
hike rates, the focus is turning to any clues on its 2018
tightening plans.
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rival currencies, fell as Democrat Doug
Jones beat Republican Roy Moore in a bitter U.S. Senate race in
Alabama. The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 93.948.
    However, for market participants in Asian currencies, the
main focus was on the Fed.
    "I think the market is expecting a dovish hike," said
Christopher Wong, an FX strategist with Maybank.
    On the other hand, if the Fed sounds hawkish with upwards
revisions to inflation and growth projections as well as a
commitment to keep its guidance of three rate hikes next year,
it would result in higher U.S. Treasury yields, tighter
financial conditions and could strengthen the dollar, Wong
added.
    In India, analysts said stronger price pressures could put
pressure on the central bank to raise policy rates in 2018.
    While higher rates would prop up most currencies, the rupee
tends to be more influenced by foreign exchange inflows into
stocks and bonds, which could be dampened by a higher currency.
    Data late on Tuesday showed annual inflation
accelerating to a 15-month high of 4.88 percent in November,
driven by a surge in food prices.
    The Indonesian rupiah hit a near 1-1/2 month low
against the dollar, as higher oil prices and foreign outflows
undermined the currency. 
    Foreigners have sold about $250 million of Indonesian
equities so far this month, exchange data showed.
    Indonesia's central bank, which will unveil a policy
decision shortly after the Federal Reserve's rate decision, will
keep its key rate unchanged on Thursday to maintain financial
stability, a Reuters poll showed. 
    The Taiwan dollar was also marginally lower against
the dollar on Wednesday, while all other regional currencies
were trading flat, awaiting Federal Reserve meeting later in the
day.
    The Fed will announce its decision on rates at 1900 GMT
Wednesday followed by a statement. Chair Janet Yellen will hold
a news conference at 1930 GMT.
    After Asian currencies' strong gains this year, most of them
have fallen this month as traders started to take profits.
    "We continue to expect profit taking on these AXJ currency
gains in December," Leong Sook Mei, ASEAN head of global markets
research for the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore,
wrote in a note.
    
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0534 GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day                            
   at   0534 GMT                       
  Currency           Latest  Previous  Pct Move
                        bid       day  
  Japan yen          113.27    113.53     +0.23
  Sing dlr           1.3513    1.3519     +0.04
  Taiwan dlr         30.023    30.018     -0.02
  Korean won         1091      1092.4     +0.15
  Baht               32.560     32.58     +0.06
  Peso               50.470     50.51     +0.08
  Rupiah             13584      13567     -0.13
  Rupee              64.44      64.40     -0.06
  Ringgit            4.074      4.077     +0.07
  Yuan               6.618     6.6215     +0.05
                                               
  Change so far in                             
 2017                                  
  Currency           Latest  End 2016  Pct Move
                     bid               
  Japan yen          113.27    117.07     +3.35
  Sing dlr           1.3513    1.4490     +7.23
  Taiwan dlr         30.023    32.279     +7.51
  Korean won         1091     1207.70    +10.72
  Baht               32.560     35.80     +9.95
  Peso               50.470     49.72     -1.49
  Rupiah             13584      13470     -0.84
  Rupee              64.440     67.92     +5.40
  Ringgit            4.074     4.4845    +10.08
  Yuan               6.618     6.9467     +4.97
 
 (Reporting By Patturaja  Murugaboopathy; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
