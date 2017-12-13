EM ASIA FX-Indian rupee dips despite inflation spike, other Asian currencies eyes Fed

(Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee dipped nearly quarter of a percent on Wednesday, despite a sharper-than-expected jump in consumer inflation which breached the central bank's 4 percent target. Other Asian currencies were little changed as traders were wary of taking fresh positions ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision later in the day. With the Fed widely expected to hike rates, the focus is turning to any clues on its 2018 tightening plans. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rival currencies, fell as Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore in a bitter U.S. Senate race in Alabama. The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 93.948. However, for market participants in Asian currencies, the main focus was on the Fed. "I think the market is expecting a dovish hike," said Christopher Wong, an FX strategist with Maybank. On the other hand, if the Fed sounds hawkish with upwards revisions to inflation and growth projections as well as a commitment to keep its guidance of three rate hikes next year, it would result in higher U.S. Treasury yields, tighter financial conditions and could strengthen the dollar, Wong added. In India, analysts said stronger price pressures could put pressure on the central bank to raise policy rates in 2018. While higher rates would prop up most currencies, the rupee tends to be more influenced by foreign exchange inflows into stocks and bonds, which could be dampened by a higher currency. Data late on Tuesday showed annual inflation accelerating to a 15-month high of 4.88 percent in November, driven by a surge in food prices. The Indonesian rupiah hit a near 1-1/2 month low against the dollar, as higher oil prices and foreign outflows undermined the currency. Foreigners have sold about $250 million of Indonesian equities so far this month, exchange data showed. Indonesia's central bank, which will unveil a policy decision shortly after the Federal Reserve's rate decision, will keep its key rate unchanged on Thursday to maintain financial stability, a Reuters poll showed. The Taiwan dollar was also marginally lower against the dollar on Wednesday, while all other regional currencies were trading flat, awaiting Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. The Fed will announce its decision on rates at 1900 GMT Wednesday followed by a statement. Chair Janet Yellen will hold a news conference at 1930 GMT. After Asian currencies' strong gains this year, most of them have fallen this month as traders started to take profits. "We continue to expect profit taking on these AXJ currency gains in December," Leong Sook Mei, ASEAN head of global markets research for the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore, wrote in a note. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0534 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0534 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 113.27 113.53 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.3513 1.3519 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.023 30.018 -0.02 Korean won 1091 1092.4 +0.15 Baht 32.560 32.58 +0.06 Peso 50.470 50.51 +0.08 Rupiah 13584 13567 -0.13 Rupee 64.44 64.40 -0.06 Ringgit 4.074 4.077 +0.07 Yuan 6.618 6.6215 +0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 113.27 117.07 +3.35 Sing dlr 1.3513 1.4490 +7.23 Taiwan dlr 30.023 32.279 +7.51 Korean won 1091 1207.70 +10.72 Baht 32.560 35.80 +9.95 Peso 50.470 49.72 -1.49 Rupiah 13584 13470 -0.84 Rupee 64.440 67.92 +5.40 Ringgit 4.074 4.4845 +10.08 Yuan 6.618 6.9467 +4.97 (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Kim Coghill)