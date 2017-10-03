EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah hits 10-mth low; Singapore dollar, baht down

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change at 0134 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.930 112.75 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.365 1.3613 -0.27 Taiwan dlr 30.455 30.413 -0.14 Baht 33.500 33.42 -0.24 Peso 51.220 51.08 -0.27 Rupiah 13575.000 13535 -0.29 Rupee 65.280 65.28 0.00 Ringgit 4.241 4.232 -0.21 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.930 117.07 +3.67 Sing dlr 1.365 1.4490 +6.15 Taiwan dlr 30.455 32.279 +5.99 Baht 33.500 35.80 +6.87 Peso 51.220 49.72 -2.93 Rupiah 13575.000 13470 -0.77 Rupee 65.280 67.92 +4.04 Ringgit 4.241 4.4845 +5.74 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)