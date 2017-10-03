FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah hits 10-mth low; Singapore dollar, baht down
October 3, 2017 / 1:51 AM / 14 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah hits 10-mth low; Singapore dollar, baht down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 
       Change at 0134 GMT                                       
  Currency                       Latest bid  Previous day    Pct
                                                            Move
  Japan yen                      112.930           112.75  -0.16
  Sing dlr                       1.365             1.3613  -0.27
  Taiwan dlr                     30.455            30.413  -0.14
  Baht                           33.500             33.42  -0.24
  Peso                           51.220             51.08  -0.27
  Rupiah                         13575.000          13535  -0.29
  Rupee                          65.280             65.28   0.00
  Ringgit                        4.241              4.232  -0.21
                                                                
  Change so far in 2017                                         
  Currency                       Latest bid  End 2016        Pct
                                                            Move
  Japan yen                      112.930           117.07  +3.67
  Sing dlr                       1.365             1.4490  +6.15
  Taiwan dlr                     30.455            32.279  +5.99
  Baht                           33.500             35.80  +6.87
  Peso                           51.220             49.72  -2.93
  Rupiah                         13575.000          13470  -0.77
  Rupee                          65.280             67.92  +4.04
  Ringgit                        4.241             4.4845  +5.74
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

