EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit fall

March 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.660 106.67 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.326 1.3246 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.292 29.230 -0.21 Peso 52.040 52.1 +0.12 Rupiah 13800.000 13740 -0.43 Rupee 65.180 65.18 0.00 Ringgit 3.925 3.915 -0.25 Yuan 6.336 6.3240 -0.18 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 106.660 112.67 +5.63 Sing dlr 1.326 1.3373 +0.87 Taiwan dlr 29.292 29.848 +1.90 Peso 52.040 49.93 -4.05 Rupiah 13800.000 13565 -1.70 Rupee 65.180 63.87 -2.01 Ringgit 3.925 4.0440 +3.03 Yuan 6.336 6.5069 +2.71 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)