March 1, 2018 / 1:54 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen              106.660     106.67        +0.01
 Sing dlr               1.326       1.3246        -0.09
 Taiwan dlr             29.292      29.230        -0.21
 Peso                   52.040      52.1          +0.12
 Rupiah                 13800.000   13740         -0.43
 Rupee                  65.180      65.18         0.00
 Ringgit                3.925       3.915         -0.25
 Yuan                   6.336       6.3240        -0.18
                                                  
 Change so far in 2018                            
 Currency               Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen              106.660     112.67        +5.63
 Sing dlr               1.326       1.3373        +0.87
 Taiwan dlr             29.292      29.848        +1.90
 Peso                   52.040      49.93         -4.05
 Rupiah                 13800.000   13565         -1.70
 Rupee                  65.180      63.87         -2.01
 Ringgit                3.925       4.0440        +3.03
 Yuan                   6.336       6.5069        +2.71
 
 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
