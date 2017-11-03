FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah rises; Chinese yuan, Sing dollar slightly down
November 3, 2017 / 1:46 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah rises; Chinese yuan, Sing dollar slightly down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0138 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.93      114.08        +0.13
 Sing dlr                     1.3591      1.3588        -0.02
 Taiwan dlr                   30.176      30.186        +0.03
 Korean won                   1111        1114.4        +0.27
 Baht                         33.080      33.12         +0.12
 Peso                         51.340      51.42         +0.16
 Rupiah                       13495       13550         +0.41
 Rupee                        64.61       64.61         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.230       4.229         -0.02
 Yuan                         6.612       6.6090        -0.05
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.93      117.07        +2.76
 Sing dlr                     1.3591      1.4490        +6.61
 Taiwan dlr                   30.176      32.279        +6.97
 Korean won                   1111        1207.70       +8.66
 Baht                         33.080      35.80         +8.22
 Peso                         51.340      49.72         -3.16
 Rupiah                       13495       13470         -0.19
 Rupee                        64.608      67.92         +5.13
 Ringgit                      4.230       4.4845        +6.02
 Yuan                         6.612       6.9467        +5.06
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

