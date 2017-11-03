EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah rises; Chinese yuan, Sing dollar slightly down

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.93 114.08 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.3591 1.3588 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.176 30.186 +0.03 Korean won 1111 1114.4 +0.27 Baht 33.080 33.12 +0.12 Peso 51.340 51.42 +0.16 Rupiah 13495 13550 +0.41 Rupee 64.61 64.61 +0.00 Ringgit 4.230 4.229 -0.02 Yuan 6.612 6.6090 -0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.93 117.07 +2.76 Sing dlr 1.3591 1.4490 +6.61 Taiwan dlr 30.176 32.279 +6.97 Korean won 1111 1207.70 +8.66 Baht 33.080 35.80 +8.22 Peso 51.340 49.72 -3.16 Rupiah 13495 13470 -0.19 Rupee 64.608 67.92 +5.13 Ringgit 4.230 4.4845 +6.02 Yuan 6.612 6.9467 +5.06 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)