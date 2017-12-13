FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht edge lower; Philippine peso rises
December 13, 2017 / 1:57 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht edge lower; Philippine peso rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar as of 0152 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change as of                                
      0152 GMT                         
  Currency           Latest  Previous  Pct Move
                        bid       day  
  Japan yen          113.43    113.53     +0.09
  Sing dlr           1.3518    1.3519     +0.01
  Taiwan dlr         30.020    30.018     -0.01
  Korean won         1093      1092.4     -0.03
  Baht               32.609     32.58     -0.09
  Peso               50.460     50.51     +0.10
  Rupiah             13585      13567     -0.13
  Rupee              64.40      64.40     +0.00
  Ringgit            4.077      4.077     +0.00
  Yuan               6.621     6.6215     +0.01
                                               
  Change so far in                             
 2017                                  
  Currency           Latest  End 2016  Pct Move
                     bid               
  Japan yen          113.43    117.07     +3.21
  Sing dlr           1.3518    1.4490     +7.19
  Taiwan dlr         30.020    32.279     +7.52
  Korean won         1093     1207.70    +10.52
  Baht               32.609     35.80     +9.79
  Peso               50.460     49.72     -1.47
  Rupiah             13585      13470     -0.85
  Rupee              64.400     67.92     +5.47
  Ringgit            4.077     4.4845    +10.00
  Yuan               6.621     6.9467     +4.92
 
 (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
