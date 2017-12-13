EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht edge lower; Philippine peso rises

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0152 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0152 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 113.43 113.53 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.3518 1.3519 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.020 30.018 -0.01 Korean won 1093 1092.4 -0.03 Baht 32.609 32.58 -0.09 Peso 50.460 50.51 +0.10 Rupiah 13585 13567 -0.13 Rupee 64.40 64.40 +0.00 Ringgit 4.077 4.077 +0.00 Yuan 6.621 6.6215 +0.01 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 113.43 117.07 +3.21 Sing dlr 1.3518 1.4490 +7.19 Taiwan dlr 30.020 32.279 +7.52 Korean won 1093 1207.70 +10.52 Baht 32.609 35.80 +9.79 Peso 50.460 49.72 -1.47 Rupiah 13585 13470 -0.85 Rupee 64.400 67.92 +5.47 Ringgit 4.077 4.4845 +10.00 Yuan 6.621 6.9467 +4.92 (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)