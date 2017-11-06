EM ASIA FX-Japanese yen, S. Korean won fall

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0139 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 114.61 114.06 -0.48 Sing dlr 1.3652 1.3646 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.199 30.172 -0.09 Korean won 1118 1113.8 -0.40 Baht 33.170 33.115 -0.17 Peso 51.320 51.21 -0.21 Rupiah 13520 13495 -0.18 Rupee 64.55 64.55 +0.00 Ringgit 4.241 4.234 -0.17 Yuan 6.639 6.6375 -0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 114.61 117.07 +2.15 Sing dlr 1.3652 1.4490 +6.14 Taiwan dlr 30.199 32.279 +6.89 Korean won 1118 1207.70 +7.99 Baht 33.170 35.80 +7.93 Peso 51.320 49.72 -3.12 Rupiah 13520 13470 -0.37 Rupee 64.545 67.92 +5.23 Ringgit 4.241 4.4845 +5.74 Yuan 6.639 6.9467 +4.64 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)