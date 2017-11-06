FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Japanese yen, S. Korean won fall
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 6, 2017 / 1:46 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Japanese yen, S. Korean won fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies
against the dollar as of 0139 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change as of                                   
      0139 GMT                          
  Currency           Latest   Previous    Pct Move
                        bid        day  
  Japan yen          114.61     114.06       -0.48
  Sing dlr           1.3652     1.3646       -0.04
  Taiwan dlr         30.199     30.172       -0.09
  Korean won         1118       1113.8       -0.40
  Baht               33.170     33.115       -0.17
  Peso               51.320      51.21       -0.21
  Rupiah             13520       13495       -0.18
  Rupee              64.55       64.55       +0.00
  Ringgit            4.241       4.234       -0.17
  Yuan               6.639      6.6375       -0.02
                                                  
  Change so far in                                
 2017                                   
  Currency           Latest  End 2016     Pct Move
                     bid                
  Japan yen          114.61     117.07       +2.15
  Sing dlr           1.3652     1.4490       +6.14
  Taiwan dlr         30.199     32.279       +6.89
  Korean won         1118      1207.70       +7.99
  Baht               33.170      35.80       +7.93
  Peso               51.320      49.72       -3.12
  Rupiah             13520       13470       -0.37
  Rupee              64.545      67.92       +5.23
  Ringgit            4.241      4.4845       +5.74
  Yuan               6.639      6.9467       +4.64
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.