EM ASIA FX-Japanese yen up; S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar down
January 10, 2018 / 1:48 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Japanese yen up; S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar as of 0140 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change as of 0140 GMT                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.290     112.64        +0.31
 Sing dlr                     1.336       1.3351        -0.07
 Taiwan dlr                   29.580      29.536        -0.15
 Korean won                   1071.500    1067.1        -0.41
 Baht                         32.260      32.252        -0.02
 Peso                         50.400      50.29         -0.22
 Rupiah                       13450.000   13435         -0.11
 Rupee                        63.708      63.71          0.00
 Ringgit                      4.012       4.007         -0.12
 Yuan                         6.534       6.5285        -0.08
                                                        
 Change so far in 2018                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.290     112.67        +0.34
 Sing dlr                     1.336       1.3373        +0.09
 Taiwan dlr                   29.580      29.848        +0.91
 Korean won                   1071.500    1070.50       -0.09
 Baht                         32.260      32.58         +0.99
 Peso                         50.400      49.93         -0.93
 Rupiah                       13450.000   13565         +0.86
 Rupee                        63.708      63.87         +0.26
 Ringgit                      4.012       4.0440        +0.80
 Yuan                         6.534       6.5069        -0.41
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
