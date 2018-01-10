EM ASIA FX-Japanese yen up; S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar down

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.290 112.64 +0.31 Sing dlr 1.336 1.3351 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.580 29.536 -0.15 Korean won 1071.500 1067.1 -0.41 Baht 32.260 32.252 -0.02 Peso 50.400 50.29 -0.22 Rupiah 13450.000 13435 -0.11 Rupee 63.708 63.71 0.00 Ringgit 4.012 4.007 -0.12 Yuan 6.534 6.5285 -0.08 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 112.290 112.67 +0.34 Sing dlr 1.336 1.3373 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.580 29.848 +0.91 Korean won 1071.500 1070.50 -0.09 Baht 32.260 32.58 +0.99 Peso 50.400 49.93 -0.93 Rupiah 13450.000 13565 +0.86 Rupee 63.708 63.87 +0.26 Ringgit 4.012 4.0440 +0.80 Yuan 6.534 6.5069 -0.41 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)