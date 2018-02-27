EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Chinese yuan climb; Philippines peso slips

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.840 106.92 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.315 1.3157 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.208 29.235 +0.09 Korean won 1070.100 1073.4 +0.31 Baht 31.260 31.3 +0.13 Peso 52.020 51.86 -0.31 Rupiah 13649.000 13655 +0.04 Rupee 64.790 64.79 0.00 Ringgit 3.902 3.901 -0.03 Yuan 6.299 6.3103 +0.19 Change in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 106.840 112.67 +5.46 Sing dlr 1.315 1.3373 +1.70 Taiwan dlr 29.208 29.848 +2.19 Korean won 1070.100 1070.50 +0.04 Baht 31.260 32.58 +4.22 Peso 52.020 49.93 -4.02 Rupiah 13649.000 13565 -0.62 Rupee 64.790 63.87 -1.42 Ringgit 3.902 4.0440 +3.64 Yuan 6.299 6.5069 +3.31 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)