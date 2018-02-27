FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 1:55 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Chinese yuan climb; Philippines peso slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Currency         Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen        106.840     106.92        +0.07
 Sing dlr         1.315       1.3157        +0.05
 Taiwan dlr       29.208      29.235        +0.09
 Korean won       1070.100    1073.4        +0.31
 Baht             31.260      31.3          +0.13
 Peso             52.020      51.86         -0.31
 Rupiah           13649.000   13655         +0.04
 Rupee            64.790      64.79          0.00
 Ringgit          3.902       3.901         -0.03
 Yuan             6.299       6.3103        +0.19
                                            
 Change in 2018                             
 Currency         Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen        106.840     112.67        +5.46
 Sing dlr         1.315       1.3373        +1.70
 Taiwan dlr       29.208      29.848        +2.19
 Korean won       1070.100    1070.50       +0.04
 Baht             31.260      32.58         +4.22
 Peso             52.020      49.93         -4.02
 Rupiah           13649.000   13565         -0.62
 Rupee            64.790      63.87         -1.42
 Ringgit          3.902       4.0440        +3.64
 Yuan             6.299       6.5069        +3.31
 
 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
