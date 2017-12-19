FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Malaysian ringgit edge up; Thai baht drops
December 19, 2017 / 1:47 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Malaysian ringgit edge up; Thai baht drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.62             112.53     -0.08
  Sing dlr               1.3482             1.3472     -0.07
  Taiwan dlr             29.999             30.006     +0.02
  Korean won             1087               1088.5     +0.17
  Baht                   32.710             32.605     -0.32
  Peso                   50.470              50.48     +0.02
  Rupiah                 13585               13580     -0.04
  Rupee                  64.24               64.24     +0.00
  Ringgit                4.075                4.08     +0.12
  Yuan                   6.618              6.6170     -0.01
                                                            
  Change so far in 2017                                     
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.62             117.07     +3.95
  Sing dlr               1.3482             1.4490     +7.48
  Taiwan dlr             29.999             32.279     +7.60
  Korean won             1087              1207.70    +11.14
  Baht                   32.710              35.80     +9.45
  Peso                   50.470              49.72     -1.49
  Rupiah                 13585               13470     -0.85
  Rupee                  64.235              67.92     +5.74
  Ringgit                4.075              4.4845    +10.05
  Yuan                   6.618              6.9467     +4.97
 
 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
