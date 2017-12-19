EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Malaysian ringgit edge up; Thai baht drops

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.62 112.53 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.3482 1.3472 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.999 30.006 +0.02 Korean won 1087 1088.5 +0.17 Baht 32.710 32.605 -0.32 Peso 50.470 50.48 +0.02 Rupiah 13585 13580 -0.04 Rupee 64.24 64.24 +0.00 Ringgit 4.075 4.08 +0.12 Yuan 6.618 6.6170 -0.01 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.62 117.07 +3.95 Sing dlr 1.3482 1.4490 +7.48 Taiwan dlr 29.999 32.279 +7.60 Korean won 1087 1207.70 +11.14 Baht 32.710 35.80 +9.45 Peso 50.470 49.72 -1.49 Rupiah 13585 13470 -0.85 Rupee 64.235 67.92 +5.74 Ringgit 4.075 4.4845 +10.05 Yuan 6.618 6.9467 +4.97 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)