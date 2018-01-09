FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Malaysian ringgit fall
January 9, 2018 / 2:06 AM / in 2 days

EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Malaysian ringgit fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Tuesday.
 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                                     
   DOLLAR                                               
 Change on the day at 0157 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.650     113.08        +0.38
 Sing dlr                     1.331       1.3321        +0.07
 Taiwan dlr                   29.515      29.523        +0.03
 Korean won                   1068.600    1066          -0.24
 Baht                         32.230      32.22         -0.03
 Peso                         50.230      50.15         -0.16
 Rupiah                       13425.000   13426         +0.01
 Rupee                        63.505      63.51         0.00
 Ringgit                      4.003       3.995         -0.19
 Yuan                         6.503       6.4984        -0.07
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.650     112.67        +0.02
 Sing dlr                     1.331       1.3373        +0.46
 Taiwan dlr                   29.515      29.848        +1.13
 Korean won                   1068.600    1070.50       +0.18
 Baht                         32.230      32.58         +1.09
 Peso                         50.230      49.93         -0.60
 Rupiah                       13425.000   13565         +1.04
 Rupee                        63.505      63.87         +0.57
 Ringgit                      4.003       4.0440        +1.04
 Yuan                         6.503       6.5069        +0.06
 
 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)

