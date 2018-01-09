EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Malaysian ringgit fall

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Tuesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0157 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.650 113.08 +0.38 Sing dlr 1.331 1.3321 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.515 29.523 +0.03 Korean won 1068.600 1066 -0.24 Baht 32.230 32.22 -0.03 Peso 50.230 50.15 -0.16 Rupiah 13425.000 13426 +0.01 Rupee 63.505 63.51 0.00 Ringgit 4.003 3.995 -0.19 Yuan 6.503 6.4984 -0.07 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 112.650 112.67 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.331 1.3373 +0.46 Taiwan dlr 29.515 29.848 +1.13 Korean won 1068.600 1070.50 +0.18 Baht 32.230 32.58 +1.09 Peso 50.230 49.93 -0.60 Rupiah 13425.000 13565 +1.04 Rupee 63.505 63.87 +0.57 Ringgit 4.003 4.0440 +1.04 Yuan 6.503 6.5069 +0.06 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)