EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Malaysian ringgit fall

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.180 107.31 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.325 1.3242 -0.04 Korean won 1080.900 1071.3 -0.89 Baht 31.460 31.34 -0.38 Peso 52.065 52.03 -0.07 Rupiah 13705.000 13670 -0.26 Rupee 64.870 64.87 0.00 Ringgit 3.925 3.906 -0.48 Yuan 6.332 6.3170 -0.24 Change in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 107.180 112.67 +5.12 Sing dlr 1.325 1.3373 +0.95 Korean won 1080.900 1070.50 -0.96 Baht 31.460 32.58 +3.56 Peso 52.065 49.93 -4.10 Rupiah 13705.000 13565 -1.02 Rupee 64.870 63.87 -1.54 Ringgit 3.925 4.0440 +3.03 Yuan 6.332 6.5069 +2.76 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru)