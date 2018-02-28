FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 1:47 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Malaysian ringgit fall

    Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Currency         Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen        107.180     107.31        +0.12
 Sing dlr         1.325       1.3242        -0.04
 Korean won       1080.900    1071.3        -0.89
 Baht             31.460      31.34         -0.38
 Peso             52.065      52.03         -0.07
 Rupiah           13705.000   13670         -0.26
 Rupee            64.870      64.87          0.00
 Ringgit          3.925       3.906         -0.48
 Yuan             6.332       6.3170        -0.24
                                            
 Change in 2018                             
 Currency         Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen        107.180     112.67        +5.12
 Sing dlr         1.325       1.3373        +0.95
 Korean won       1080.900    1070.50       -0.96
 Baht             31.460      32.58         +3.56
 Peso             52.065      49.93         -4.10
 Rupiah           13705.000   13565         -1.02
 Rupee            64.870      63.87         -1.54
 Ringgit          3.925       4.0440        +3.03
 Yuan             6.332       6.5069        +2.76
 
 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru)
