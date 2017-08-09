EM ASIA FX-Korean won records biggest intra-day slip in nearly 8 weeks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as at 0143 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 109.900 110.3 +0.36 Taiwan dlr 30.219 30.201 -0.06 Korean won 1134.300 1125.1 -0.81 Baht 33.280 33.256 -0.07 Peso 50.620 50.44 -0.36 Rupiah 13321.000 13312 -0.07 Rupee 63.625 63.63 +0.00 Ringgit 4.285 4.284 -0.02 Yuan 6.703 6.7080 +0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 109.900 117.07 +6.52 Taiwan dlr 30.219 32.279 +6.82 Korean won 1134.300 1207.70 +6.47 Baht 33.280 35.80 +7.57 Peso 50.620 49.72 -1.78 Rupiah 13321.000 13470 +1.12 Rupee 63.625 67.92 +6.75 Ringgit 4.285 4.4845 +4.66 Yuan 6.703 6.9467 +3.63 * Singapore is closed today for a national holiday. (Reporting by Hanna Paul)