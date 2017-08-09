FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Korean won records biggest intra-day slip in nearly 8 weeks
August 9, 2017

EM ASIA FX-Korean won records biggest intra-day slip in nearly 8 weeks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
    Change as at 0143 GMT
  Currency                  Latest   Previous      Pct
                               bid        day     Move
  Japan yen              109.900        110.3    +0.36
  Taiwan dlr             30.219        30.201    -0.06
  Korean won             1134.300      1125.1    -0.81
  Baht                   33.280        33.256    -0.07
  Peso                   50.620         50.44    -0.36
  Rupiah                 13321.000      13312    -0.07
  Rupee                  63.625         63.63    +0.00
  Ringgit                4.285          4.284    -0.02
  Yuan                   6.703         6.7080    +0.07
                                                      
  Change so far in 2017                               
  Currency               Latest     End 2016       Pct
                         bid                      Move
  Japan yen              109.900       117.07    +6.52
  Taiwan dlr             30.219        32.279    +6.82
  Korean won             1134.300     1207.70    +6.47
  Baht                   33.280         35.80    +7.57
  Peso                   50.620         49.72    -1.78
  Rupiah                 13321.000      13470    +1.12
  Rupee                  63.625         67.92    +6.75
  Ringgit                4.285         4.4845    +4.66
  Yuan                   6.703         6.9467    +3.63
 * Singapore is closed today for a national holiday.  
    

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)

