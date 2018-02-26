EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Thai Baht lead gains

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.650 106.88 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.319 1.3195 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.250 29.306 +0.19 Korean won 1074.400 1079 +0.43 Baht 31.370 31.45 +0.26 Peso 51.795 51.89 +0.18 Rupiah 13653.000 13665 +0.09 Rupee 64.730 64.73 0.00 Ringgit 3.908 3.917 +0.23 Yuan 6.323 6.3379 +0.23 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 106.650 112.67 +5.64 Sing dlr 1.319 1.3373 +1.40 Taiwan dlr 29.250 29.848 +2.04 Korean won 1074.400 1070.50 -0.36 Baht 31.370 32.58 +3.86 Peso 51.795 49.93 -3.60 Rupiah 13653.000 13565 -0.64 Rupee 64.730 63.87 -1.33 Ringgit 3.908 4.0440 +3.48 Yuan 6.323 6.5069 +2.91 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)