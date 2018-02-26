FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 1:49 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Thai Baht lead gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day                                
 Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen              106.650     106.88        +0.22
 Sing dlr               1.319       1.3195        +0.05
 Taiwan dlr             29.250      29.306        +0.19
 Korean won             1074.400    1079          +0.43
 Baht                   31.370      31.45         +0.26
 Peso                   51.795      51.89         +0.18
 Rupiah                 13653.000   13665         +0.09
 Rupee                  64.730      64.73         0.00
 Ringgit                3.908       3.917         +0.23
 Yuan                   6.323       6.3379        +0.23
                                                  
 Change so far in 2018                            
 Currency               Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen              106.650     112.67        +5.64
 Sing dlr               1.319       1.3373        +1.40
 Taiwan dlr             29.250      29.848        +2.04
 Korean won             1074.400    1070.50       -0.36
 Baht                   31.370      32.58         +3.86
 Peso                   51.795      49.93         -3.60
 Rupiah                 13653.000   13565         -0.64
 Rupee                  64.730      63.87         -1.33
 Ringgit                3.908       4.0440        +3.48
 Yuan                   6.323       6.5069        +2.91
 
 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
