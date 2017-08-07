FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Largely down, Philippine peso leads losses
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 7, 2017 / 1:52 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Largely down, Philippine peso leads losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  
    Change on the day at 0134 GMT : 
  Currency               Latest bid    Previous    Pct Move
                                            day  
  Japan yen              110.710         110.67       -0.04
  Sing dlr               1.359           1.3606       +0.09
  Taiwan dlr             30.193          30.220       +0.09
  Korean won             1126.700          1125       -0.15
  Baht                   33.260          33.246       -0.04
  Peso                   50.280           50.16       -0.24
  Rupiah                 13318.000        13315       -0.02
  Rupee                  63.580           63.58        0.00
  Ringgit                4.280            4.277       -0.07
  Yuan                   6.729           6.7295       +0.01
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.710         117.07       +5.74
  Sing dlr               1.359           1.4490       +6.59
  Taiwan dlr             30.193          32.279       +6.91
  Korean won             1126.700       1207.70       +7.19
  Baht                   33.260           35.80       +7.64
  Peso                   50.280           49.72       -1.11
  Rupiah                 13318.000        13470       +1.14
  Rupee                  63.580           67.92       +6.83
  Ringgit                4.280           4.4845       +4.78
  Yuan                   6.729           6.9467       +3.24
  

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.