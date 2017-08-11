EM ASIA FX-Lower, Philippine peso leads losses

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.050 109.2 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.363 1.3632 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.410 30.309 -0.33 Korean won 1146.200 1142 -0.37 Baht 33.260 33.24 -0.06 Peso 51.060 50.795 -0.52 Rupiah 13370.000 13333 -0.28 Rupee 64.080 64.08 0.00 Ringgit 4.292 4.29 -0.05 Yuan 6.671 6.6485 -0.34 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 109.050 117.07 +7.35 Sing dlr 1.363 1.4490 +6.28 Taiwan dlr 30.410 32.279 +6.15 Korean won 1146.200 1207.70 +5.37 Baht 33.260 35.80 +7.64 Peso 51.060 49.72 -2.62 Rupiah 13370.000 13470 +0.75 Rupee 64.080 67.92 +5.99 Ringgit 4.292 4.4845 +4.49 Yuan 6.671 6.9467 +4.13 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)