August 11, 2017 / 1:51 AM / in 2 months

EM ASIA FX-Lower, Philippine peso leads losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency                 Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen               109.050             109.2      +0.14
  Sing dlr                1.363              1.3632      -0.01
  Taiwan dlr              30.410             30.309      -0.33
  Korean won              1146.200             1142      -0.37
  Baht                    33.260              33.24      -0.06
  Peso                    51.060             50.795      -0.52
  Rupiah                  13370.000           13333      -0.28
  Rupee                   64.080              64.08       0.00
  Ringgit                 4.292                4.29      -0.05
  Yuan                    6.671              6.6485      -0.34
                                                              
  Change so far in 2017                                       
  Currency                Latest bid   End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen               109.050            117.07      +7.35
  Sing dlr                1.363              1.4490      +6.28
  Taiwan dlr              30.410             32.279      +6.15
  Korean won              1146.200          1207.70      +5.37
  Baht                    33.260              35.80      +7.64
  Peso                    51.060              49.72      -2.62
  Rupiah                  13370.000           13470      +0.75
  Rupee                   64.080              67.92      +5.99
  Ringgit                 4.292              4.4845      +4.49
  Yuan                    6.671              6.9467      +4.13
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)

