EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Chinese yuan up; Philippine peso, S.Korean won fall

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0209 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.550 110.44 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.320 1.3207 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.520 29.555 +0.12 Korean won 1064.000 1062.7 -0.12 Baht 31.880 31.95 +0.22 Peso 50.550 50.49 -0.12 Rupiah 13325.000 13337 +0.09 Rupee 64.033 64.03 0.00 Ringgit 3.944 3.954 +0.25 Yuan 6.423 6.4369 +0.22 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 110.550 112.67 +1.92 Sing dlr 1.320 1.3373 +1.33 Taiwan dlr 29.520 29.848 +1.11 Korean won 1064.000 1070.50 +0.61 Baht 31.880 32.58 +2.20 Peso 50.550 49.93 -1.23 Rupiah 13325.000 13565 +1.80 Rupee 64.033 63.87 -0.25 Ringgit 3.944 4.0440 +2.54 Yuan 6.423 6.5069 +1.31 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)