January 17, 2018 / 2:19 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Chinese yuan up; Philippine peso, S.Korean won fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar
as of 0209 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 
   Change as of                                             
      0209 GMT                                  
  Currency           Latest bid   Previous day      Pct Move
  Japan yen          110.550            110.44         -0.10
  Sing dlr           1.320              1.3207         +0.08
  Taiwan dlr         29.520             29.555         +0.12
  Korean won         1064.000           1062.7         -0.12
  Baht               31.880              31.95         +0.22
  Peso               50.550              50.49         -0.12
  Rupiah             13325.000           13337         +0.09
  Rupee              64.033              64.03          0.00
  Ringgit            3.944               3.954         +0.25
  Yuan               6.423              6.4369         +0.22
                                                            
  Change so far in                                          
 2018                                           
  Currency           Latest bid  End 2017           Pct Move
  Japan yen          110.550            112.67         +1.92
  Sing dlr           1.320              1.3373         +1.33
  Taiwan dlr         29.520             29.848         +1.11
  Korean won         1064.000          1070.50         +0.61
  Baht               31.880              32.58         +2.20
  Peso               50.550              49.93         -1.23
  Rupiah             13325.000           13565         +1.80
  Rupee              64.033              63.87         -0.25
  Ringgit            3.944              4.0440         +2.54
  Yuan               6.423              6.5069         +1.31
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
