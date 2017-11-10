EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit edges higher; S.Korean won falls

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0141 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0141 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 113.44 113.46 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.3593 1.3588 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.175 30.180 +0.02 Korean won 1118 1115.6 -0.20 Baht 33.080 33.1 +0.06 Peso 51.270 51.27 0.00 Rupiah 13510 13512 +0.01 Rupee 64.94 64.94 0.00 Ringgit 4.191 4.205 +0.33 Yuan 6.641 6.6378 -0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 113.44 117.07 +3.20 Sing dlr 1.3593 1.4490 +6.60 Taiwan dlr 30.175 32.279 +6.97 Korean won 1118 1207.70 +8.04 Baht 33.080 35.80 +8.22 Peso 51.270 49.72 -3.02 Rupiah 13510 13470 -0.30 Rupee 64.935 67.92 +4.60 Ringgit 4.191 4.4845 +7.00 Yuan 6.641 6.9467 +4.60 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)