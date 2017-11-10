FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit edges higher; S.Korean won falls
November 10, 2017
November 10, 2017 / 1:48 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit edges higher; S.Korean won falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar as of 0141 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change as of                              
      0141 GMT                         
  Currency           Latest  Previous     Pct
                        bid       day    Move
  Japan yen          113.44    113.46   +0.02
  Sing dlr           1.3593    1.3588   -0.04
  Taiwan dlr         30.175    30.180   +0.02
  Korean won         1118      1115.6   -0.20
  Baht               33.080      33.1   +0.06
  Peso               51.270     51.27    0.00
  Rupiah             13510      13512   +0.01
  Rupee              64.94      64.94    0.00
  Ringgit            4.191      4.205   +0.33
  Yuan               6.641     6.6378   -0.05
                                             
  Change so far in                           
 2017                                  
  Currency           Latest  End 2016     Pct
                     bid                 Move
  Japan yen          113.44    117.07   +3.20
  Sing dlr           1.3593    1.4490   +6.60
  Taiwan dlr         30.175    32.279   +6.97
  Korean won         1118     1207.70   +8.04
  Baht               33.080     35.80   +8.22
  Peso               51.270     49.72   -3.02
  Rupiah             13510      13470   -0.30
  Rupee              64.935     67.92   +4.60
  Ringgit            4.191     4.4845   +7.00
  Yuan               6.641     6.9467   +4.60
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
