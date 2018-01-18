EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit falls; Taiwan dollar, S.Korean won inch up

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0209 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.290 111.28 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.325 1.3244 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.536 29.560 +0.08 Korean won 1068.400 1069.3 +0.08 Baht 31.950 31.94 -0.03 Peso 50.720 50.705 -0.03 Rupiah 13363.000 13355 -0.06 Rupee 63.883 63.88 0.00 Ringgit 3.960 3.952 -0.20 Yuan 6.435 6.4335 -0.02 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 111.290 112.67 +1.24 Sing dlr 1.325 1.3373 +0.97 Taiwan dlr 29.536 29.848 +1.06 Korean won 1068.400 1070.50 +0.20 Baht 31.950 32.58 +1.97 Peso 50.720 49.93 -1.56 Rupiah 13363.000 13565 +1.51 Rupee 63.883 63.87 -0.02 Ringgit 3.960 4.0440 +2.12 Yuan 6.435 6.5069 +1.12 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)