January 18, 2018 / 2:16 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit falls; Taiwan dollar, S.Korean won inch up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar
as of 0209 GMT.
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    Change as of                                                
      0209 GMT                                   
  Currency            Latest bid   Previous day         Pct Move
  Japan yen          111.290             111.28            -0.01
  Sing dlr           1.325               1.3244            -0.01
  Taiwan dlr         29.536              29.560            +0.08
  Korean won         1068.400            1069.3            +0.08
  Baht               31.950               31.94            -0.03
  Peso               50.720              50.705            -0.03
  Rupiah             13363.000            13355            -0.06
  Rupee              63.883               63.88             0.00
  Ringgit            3.960                3.952            -0.20
  Yuan               6.435               6.4335            -0.02
                                                                
  Change so far in                                              
 2018                                            
  Currency           Latest bid   End 2017              Pct Move
  Japan yen          111.290             112.67            +1.24
  Sing dlr           1.325               1.3373            +0.97
  Taiwan dlr         29.536              29.848            +1.06
  Korean won         1068.400           1070.50            +0.20
  Baht               31.950               32.58            +1.97
  Peso               50.720               49.93            -1.56
  Rupiah             13363.000            13565            +1.51
  Rupee              63.883               63.87            -0.02
  Ringgit            3.960               4.0440            +2.12
  Yuan               6.435               6.5069            +1.12
 

 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
