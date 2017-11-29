EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso weaken; Taiwan dollar flat

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.60 111.47 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.3459 1.3459 0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.999 30.001 +0.01 Korean won 1085 1084.4 -0.02 Baht 32.590 32.56 -0.09 Peso 50.430 50.35 -0.16 Rupiah 13513 13505 -0.06 Rupee 64.41 64.41 0.00 Ringgit 4.107 4.101 -0.15 Yuan 6.608 6.6054 -0.03 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.60 117.07 +4.90 Sing dlr 1.3459 1.4490 +7.66 Taiwan dlr 29.999 32.279 +7.60 Korean won 1085 1207.70 +11.35 Baht 32.590 35.80 +9.85 Peso 50.430 49.72 -1.41 Rupiah 13513 13470 -0.32 Rupee 64.410 67.92 +5.45 Ringgit 4.107 4.4845 +9.19 Yuan 6.608 6.9467 +5.13 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)