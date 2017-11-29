FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso weaken; Taiwan dollar flat
November 29, 2017 / 1:51 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso weaken; Taiwan dollar flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
 Change on the day at 0138 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.60      111.47        -0.12
 Sing dlr                     1.3459      1.3459         0.00
 Taiwan dlr                   29.999      30.001        +0.01
 Korean won                   1085        1084.4        -0.02
 Baht                         32.590      32.56         -0.09
 Peso                         50.430      50.35         -0.16
 Rupiah                       13513       13505         -0.06
 Rupee                        64.41       64.41          0.00
 Ringgit                      4.107       4.101         -0.15
 Yuan                         6.608       6.6054        -0.03
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.60      117.07        +4.90
 Sing dlr                     1.3459      1.4490        +7.66
 Taiwan dlr                   29.999      32.279        +7.60
 Korean won                   1085        1207.70       +11.35
 Baht                         32.590      35.80         +9.85
 Peso                         50.430      49.72         -1.41
 Rupiah                       13513       13470         -0.32
 Rupee                        64.410      67.92         +5.45
 Ringgit                      4.107       4.4845        +9.19
 Yuan                         6.608       6.9467        +5.13
        

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

