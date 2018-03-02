EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit rises; Thai baht edges down

March 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.110 106.23 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.321 1.3227 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.279 29.318 +0.13 Korean won 1080.700 1082.8 +0.19 Baht 31.450 31.38 -0.22 Peso 51.820 51.92 +0.19 Rupiah 13737.000 13745 +0.06 Ringgit 3.913 3.927 +0.36 Yuan 6.342 6.3575 +0.24 Change in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 106.110 112.67 +6.18 Sing dlr 1.321 1.3373 +1.22 Taiwan dlr 29.279 29.848 +1.94 Korean won 1080.700 1070.50 -0.94 Baht 31.450 32.58 +3.59 Peso 51.820 49.93 -3.65 Rupiah 13737.000 13565 -1.25 Ringgit 3.913 4.0440 +3.35 Yuan 6.342 6.5069 +2.60 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)