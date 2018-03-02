FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Company News
March 2, 2018 / 1:46 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit rises; Thai baht edges down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Currency         Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen        106.110     106.23        +0.11
 Sing dlr         1.321       1.3227        +0.11
 Taiwan dlr       29.279      29.318        +0.13
 Korean won       1080.700    1082.8        +0.19
 Baht             31.450      31.38         -0.22
 Peso             51.820      51.92         +0.19
 Rupiah           13737.000   13745         +0.06
 Ringgit          3.913       3.927         +0.36
 Yuan             6.342       6.3575        +0.24
                                            
 Change in 2018                             
 Currency         Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen        106.110     112.67        +6.18
 Sing dlr         1.321       1.3373        +1.22
 Taiwan dlr       29.279      29.848        +1.94
 Korean won       1080.700    1070.50       -0.94
 Baht             31.450      32.58         +3.59
 Peso             51.820      49.93         -3.65
 Rupiah           13737.000   13565         -1.25
 Ringgit          3.913       4.0440        +3.35
 Yuan             6.342       6.5069        +2.60
 
 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.