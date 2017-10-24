FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar tick up
October 24, 2017 / 1:39 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar tick up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar as of 0131 GMT.
 
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                            
  Change on the day as of 0131 GMT                                    
  Currency                          Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                         113.350           113.42     +0.06
  Sing dlr                          1.360             1.3618     +0.12
  Taiwan dlr                        30.250            30.262     +0.04
  Korean won                        1128.700          1130.2     +0.13
  Baht                              33.140            33.171     +0.09
  Peso                              51.465             51.51     +0.09
  Rupiah                            13529.000          13540     +0.08
  Rupee                             65.018             65.02      0.00
  Ringgit                           4.231              4.236     +0.12
  Yuan                              6.635             6.6385     +0.06
                                                                      
  Change so far in 2017                                               
  Currency                          Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                         113.350           117.07     +3.28
  Sing dlr                          1.360             1.4490     +6.54
  Taiwan dlr                        30.250            32.279     +6.71
  Korean won                        1128.700         1207.70     +7.00
  Baht                              33.140             35.80     +8.03
  Peso                              51.465             49.72     -3.39
  Rupiah                            13529.000          13470     -0.44
  Rupee                             65.018             67.92     +4.46
  Ringgit                           4.231             4.4845     +5.99
  Yuan                              6.635             6.9467     +4.70
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
