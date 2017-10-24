EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar tick up

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day as of 0131 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.350 113.42 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3618 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.250 30.262 +0.04 Korean won 1128.700 1130.2 +0.13 Baht 33.140 33.171 +0.09 Peso 51.465 51.51 +0.09 Rupiah 13529.000 13540 +0.08 Rupee 65.018 65.02 0.00 Ringgit 4.231 4.236 +0.12 Yuan 6.635 6.6385 +0.06 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.350 117.07 +3.28 Sing dlr 1.360 1.4490 +6.54 Taiwan dlr 30.250 32.279 +6.71 Korean won 1128.700 1207.70 +7.00 Baht 33.140 35.80 +8.03 Peso 51.465 49.72 -3.39 Rupiah 13529.000 13470 -0.44 Rupee 65.018 67.92 +4.46 Ringgit 4.231 4.4845 +5.99 Yuan 6.635 6.9467 +4.70 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)