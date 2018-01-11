FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar up; yuan lower
January 11, 2018 / 2:00 AM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Thursday.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                                     
   DOLLAR                                               
 Change as of 0152 GMT                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.520     111.42        -0.09
 Sing dlr                     1.332       1.3340        +0.14
 Taiwan dlr                   29.593      29.601        +0.03
 Korean won                   1071.400    1071.9        +0.05
 Baht                         32.070      32.11         +0.12
 Peso                         50.355      50.38         +0.05
 Rupiah                       13427.000   13434         +0.05
 Rupee                        63.590      63.59         0.00
 Ringgit                      3.985       4.002         +0.43
 Yuan                         6.514       6.5071        -0.10
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    111.520     112.67        +1.03
 Sing dlr                     1.332       1.3373        +0.39
 Taiwan dlr                   29.593      29.848        +0.86
 Korean won                   1071.400    1070.50       -0.08
 Baht                         32.070      32.58         +1.59
 Peso                         50.355      49.93         -0.84
 Rupiah                       13427.000   13565         +1.03
 Rupee                        63.590      63.87         +0.44
 Ringgit                      3.985       4.0440        +1.48
 Yuan                         6.514       6.5069        -0.10
 
 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

