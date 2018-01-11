EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar up; yuan lower

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Thursday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0152 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.520 111.42 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.332 1.3340 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.593 29.601 +0.03 Korean won 1071.400 1071.9 +0.05 Baht 32.070 32.11 +0.12 Peso 50.355 50.38 +0.05 Rupiah 13427.000 13434 +0.05 Rupee 63.590 63.59 0.00 Ringgit 3.985 4.002 +0.43 Yuan 6.514 6.5071 -0.10 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 111.520 112.67 +1.03 Sing dlr 1.332 1.3373 +0.39 Taiwan dlr 29.593 29.848 +0.86 Korean won 1071.400 1070.50 -0.08 Baht 32.070 32.58 +1.59 Peso 50.355 49.93 -0.84 Rupiah 13427.000 13565 +1.03 Rupee 63.590 63.87 +0.44 Ringgit 3.985 4.0440 +1.48 Yuan 6.514 6.5069 -0.10 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)