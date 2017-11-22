FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, S.Korean won firm; Singapore dollar flat
November 22, 2017 / 2:10 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, S.Korean won firm; Singapore dollar flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT.
    
  CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0137 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.26      112.43        +0.15
 Sing dlr                     1.3542      1.3542         0.00
 Taiwan dlr                   30.010      30.060        +0.17
 Korean won                   1093        1095.8        +0.22
 Baht                         32.750      32.78         +0.09
 Peso                         50.640      50.74         +0.20
 Rupiah                       13524       13532         +0.06
 Rupee                        64.89       64.89          0.00
 Ringgit                      4.123       4.138         +0.38
 Yuan                         6.632       6.6305        -0.02
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.26      117.07        +4.28
 Sing dlr                     1.3542      1.4490        +7.00
 Taiwan dlr                   30.010      32.279        +7.56
 Korean won                   1093        1207.70       +10.45
 Baht                         32.750      35.80         +9.31
 Peso                         50.640      49.72         -1.82
 Rupiah                       13524       13470         -0.40
 Rupee                        64.885      67.92         +4.68
 Ringgit                      4.123       4.4845        +8.78
 Yuan                         6.632       6.9467        +4.74
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

