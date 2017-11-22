EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, S.Korean won firm; Singapore dollar flat

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.26 112.43 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.3542 1.3542 0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.010 30.060 +0.17 Korean won 1093 1095.8 +0.22 Baht 32.750 32.78 +0.09 Peso 50.640 50.74 +0.20 Rupiah 13524 13532 +0.06 Rupee 64.89 64.89 0.00 Ringgit 4.123 4.138 +0.38 Yuan 6.632 6.6305 -0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.26 117.07 +4.28 Sing dlr 1.3542 1.4490 +7.00 Taiwan dlr 30.010 32.279 +7.56 Korean won 1093 1207.70 +10.45 Baht 32.750 35.80 +9.31 Peso 50.640 49.72 -1.82 Rupiah 13524 13470 -0.40 Rupee 64.885 67.92 +4.68 Ringgit 4.123 4.4845 +8.78 Yuan 6.632 6.9467 +4.74 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)