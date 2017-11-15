FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, S.Korean won lead gainers
November 15, 2017 / 1:51 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, S.Korean won lead gainers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Wednesday.
    
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR 
       Change as of 0138 GMT                      
 Currency               Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
 Japan yen              113.200           113.44      +0.21
 Sing dlr               1.359             1.3588      -0.03
 Taiwan dlr             30.159            30.180      +0.07
 Korean won             1115.200          1118.1      +0.26
 Baht                   33.030             33.07      +0.12
 Peso                   51.160             51.18      +0.04
 Rupiah                 13537.000          13550      +0.10
 Rupee                  65.415             65.42       0.00
 Ringgit                4.180             4.1925      +0.30
 Yuan                   6.631             6.6366      +0.09
                                                  
 Change so far in 2017                            
 Currency               Latest bid  End 2016       Pct Move
 Japan yen              113.200           117.07      +3.42
 Sing dlr               1.359             1.4490      +6.61
 Taiwan dlr             30.159            32.279      +7.03
 Korean won             1115.200         1207.70      +8.29
 Baht                   33.030             35.80      +8.39
 Peso                   51.160             49.72      -2.81
 Rupiah                 13537.000          13470      -0.49
 Rupee                  65.415             67.92      +3.83
 Ringgit                4.180             4.4845      +7.28
 Yuan                   6.631             6.9467      +4.77
 

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
