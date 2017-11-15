EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, S.Korean won lead gainers

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Wednesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.200 113.44 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3588 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.159 30.180 +0.07 Korean won 1115.200 1118.1 +0.26 Baht 33.030 33.07 +0.12 Peso 51.160 51.18 +0.04 Rupiah 13537.000 13550 +0.10 Rupee 65.415 65.42 0.00 Ringgit 4.180 4.1925 +0.30 Yuan 6.631 6.6366 +0.09 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.200 117.07 +3.42 Sing dlr 1.359 1.4490 +6.61 Taiwan dlr 30.159 32.279 +7.03 Korean won 1115.200 1207.70 +8.29 Baht 33.030 35.80 +8.39 Peso 51.160 49.72 -2.81 Rupiah 13537.000 13470 -0.49 Rupee 65.415 67.92 +3.83 Ringgit 4.180 4.4845 +7.28 Yuan 6.631 6.9467 +4.77 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)