EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht dip; Philippine peso inches up
December 18, 2017 / 1:55 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht dip; Philippine peso inches up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies
against the dollar at 0144 GMT on Monday. 

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.68             112.57     -0.10
  Sing dlr               1.3493             1.3482     -0.08
  Taiwan dlr             29.992             29.992      0.00
  Korean won             1091               1089.8     -0.13
  Baht                   32.564               32.5     -0.20
  Peso                   50.390             50.445     +0.11
  Rupiah                 13575               13577     +0.01
  Rupee                  64.04               64.04      0.00
  Ringgit                4.084               4.078     -0.15
  Yuan                   6.614              6.6080     -0.09
                                                            
  Change so far in 2017                                     
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.68             117.07     +3.90
  Sing dlr               1.3493             1.4490     +7.39
  Taiwan dlr             29.992             32.279     +7.63
  Korean won             1091              1207.70    +10.68
  Baht                   32.564              35.80     +9.94
  Peso                   50.390              49.72     -1.33
  Rupiah                 13575               13470     -0.77
  Rupee                  64.040              67.92     +6.06
  Ringgit                4.084              4.4845     +9.81
  Yuan                   6.614              6.9467     +5.04
 
 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

