EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht dip; Philippine peso inches up

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT on Monday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.68 112.57 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.3493 1.3482 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.992 29.992 0.00 Korean won 1091 1089.8 -0.13 Baht 32.564 32.5 -0.20 Peso 50.390 50.445 +0.11 Rupiah 13575 13577 +0.01 Rupee 64.04 64.04 0.00 Ringgit 4.084 4.078 -0.15 Yuan 6.614 6.6080 -0.09 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.68 117.07 +3.90 Sing dlr 1.3493 1.4490 +7.39 Taiwan dlr 29.992 32.279 +7.63 Korean won 1091 1207.70 +10.68 Baht 32.564 35.80 +9.94 Peso 50.390 49.72 -1.33 Rupiah 13575 13470 -0.77 Rupee 64.040 67.92 +6.06 Ringgit 4.084 4.4845 +9.81 Yuan 6.614 6.9467 +5.04 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)