FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, yuan firm; Philippine peso, Thai baht dip
Sections
Featured
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
U.S. warned against declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital
Middle East
U.S. warned against declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
TECHNOLOGY
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 4, 2017 / 2:19 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, yuan firm; Philippine peso, Thai baht dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR: CHANGE AT 0200 GMT
    
       Change at 0200 GMT                                   
  Currency                        Latest  Previous  Pct Move
                                     bid       day  
  Japan yen                      112.67      112.1     -0.51
  Sing dlr                       1.3484     1.3465     -0.14
  Taiwan dlr                     30.031     30.028     -0.01
  Korean won                     1087       1086.4     -0.04
  Baht                           32.650       32.6     -0.15
  Peso                           50.460      50.37     -0.18
  Rupiah                         13,521     13,524     +0.02
  Rupee                          64.46       64.46      0.00
  Ringgit                        4.081      4.0875     +0.16
  Yuan                           6.612      6.6206     +0.13
                                                            
  Change so far in 2017                                     
  Currency                       Latest   End 2016  Pct Move
                                 bid                
  Japan yen                      112.67     117.07     +3.91
  Sing dlr                       1.3484     1.4490     +7.46
  Taiwan dlr                     30.031     32.279     +7.49
  Korean won                     1087      1207.70    +11.12
  Baht                           32.650      35.80     +9.65
  Peso                           50.460      49.72     -1.47
  Rupiah                         13,521     13,470     -0.38
  Rupee                          64.46       67.92     +5.36
  Ringgit                        4.081      4.4845     +9.89
  Yuan                           6.612      6.9467     +5.06
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.