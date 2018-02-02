EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, yuan firm; S.Korean won, peso drop

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0134 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.3 109.39 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.309 1.308 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.193 29.207 +0.05 Korean won 1072.8 1071.9 -0.08 Baht 31.3 31.34 +0.13 Peso 51.68 51.58 -0.19 Rupiah 13415 13425 +0.07 Rupee 64.015 64.02 0.00 Ringgit 3.884 3.8995 +0.4 Yuan 6.28 6.2965 +0.26 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 109.3 112.67 +3.08 Sing dlr 1.309 1.3373 +2.18 Taiwan dlr 29.193 29.848 +2.24 Korean won 1072.8 1070.5 -0.21 Baht 31.3 32.58 +4.09 Peso 51.68 49.93 -3.39 Rupiah 13415 13565 +1.12 Rupee 64.015 63.87 -0.23 Ringgit 3.884 4.044 +4.12 Yuan 6.28 6.5069 +3.61 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)