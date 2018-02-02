FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Company News
February 2, 2018 / 1:45 AM / in a day

EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, yuan firm; S.Korean won, peso drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                              
 Change on the day at 0134 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    109.3       109.39        +0.08
 Sing dlr                     1.309       1.308         -0.06
 Taiwan dlr                   29.193      29.207        +0.05
 Korean won                   1072.8      1071.9        -0.08
 Baht                         31.3        31.34         +0.13
 Peso                         51.68       51.58         -0.19
 Rupiah                       13415       13425         +0.07
 Rupee                        64.015      64.02          0.00
 Ringgit                      3.884       3.8995        +0.4
 Yuan                         6.28        6.2965        +0.26
                                                        
 Change so far in 2018                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    109.3       112.67        +3.08
 Sing dlr                     1.309       1.3373        +2.18
 Taiwan dlr                   29.193      29.848        +2.24
 Korean won                   1072.8      1070.5        -0.21
 Baht                         31.3        32.58         +4.09
 Peso                         51.68       49.93         -3.39
 Rupiah                       13415       13565         +1.12
 Rupee                        64.015      63.87         -0.23
 Ringgit                      3.884       4.044         +4.12
 Yuan                         6.28        6.5069        +3.61
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.