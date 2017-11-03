EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies advance; Indonesian rupiah leads gainers

(Adds text, updates prices) By Susan Mathew Nov 3 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were higher on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell overnight after distinctly muted responses to the latest Republican tax reform bill and Jerome Powell being chosen as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. The tax reform legislation called for slashing corporate tax rates to 20 percent from 35 percent and reducing the number of tax brackets for individuals, according to a summary document. But analysts say the proposals put forth were both unlikely to gather sufficient support in Congress or to have a significant impact on the U.S. economy. The dollar index fell to a one-week low after the tax reform bill was unveiled but has recovered since. The dollar barely reacted to the widely expected news of Powell's nomination. Asian currencies have gained as global risk appetite improved, said Emmanuel Ng, FX strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. He cited falling volumes, positive equities, an absence of distinctly negative headlines, and dovish global central banks as contributing factors. In Asia currencies, the Philippine peso was up as much as 0.3 percent, and on track to snap a five-week losing streak. The South Korean won was up 0.1 percent, holding to the highest it's been for more than three months and on track for a fifth straight gaining session and its biggest weekly gain since July 14. On the other hand, the Chinese yuan led the losses, down 0.2 percent, while the Singapore dollar was 0.1 percent lower, snapping two gaining days. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah was up 0.6 percent, hitting its highest since Oct 16, and on track to post its biggest weekly gain since early September. Friday's move higher today was mostly due to inflows and investors positioning ahead of third-quarter economic growth data on Nov 6, said Fakhrul Fulvian, Economist at Trimegah Securities. "The GDP growth announcement will surprise the market in a positive way," said Fulvian. "Our calculations are that growth will be 5.08 percent, but the number could possibly be higher." The median forecast of 14 analysts in a Reuters poll was for annual growth of 5.13 percent in July-September, which would be Indonesia's best quarter since April-June 2016. Fulvian added that foreign investors have been underweight on Indonesian government bonds and are now increasing their positions, which bodes well for the rupiah. The yield for Indonesian 10 year benchmark for bonds was down 0.089 percent at 0454 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0454 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.98 114.08 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.3603 1.3588 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.170 30.186 +0.05 Korean won 1113 1114.4 +0.11 Baht 33.100 33.12 +0.06 Peso 51.290 51.42 +0.25 Rupiah 13465 13550 +0.63 Rupee 64.56 64.61 +0.07 Ringgit 4.231 4.229 -0.05 Yuan 6.619 6.6090 -0.15 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.98 117.07 +2.71 Sing dlr 1.3603 1.4490 +6.52 Taiwan dlr 30.170 32.279 +6.99 Korean won 1113 1207.70 +8.49 Baht 33.100 35.80 +8.16 Peso 51.290 49.72 -3.06 Rupiah 13465 13470 +0.04 Rupee 64.560 67.92 +5.20 Ringgit 4.231 4.4845 +5.99 Yuan 6.619 6.9467 +4.95 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)