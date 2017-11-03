FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies advance; Indonesian rupiah leads gainers
November 3, 2017 / 5:41 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies advance; Indonesian rupiah leads gainers

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Susan Mathew
    Nov 3 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were higher on
Friday as the U.S. dollar fell overnight after distinctly muted
responses to the latest Republican tax reform bill and Jerome
Powell being chosen as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve.
 
    The tax reform legislation called for slashing corporate tax
rates to 20 percent from 35 percent and reducing the number of
tax brackets for individuals, according to a summary document.
    But analysts say the proposals put forth were both unlikely
to gather sufficient support in Congress or to have a
significant impact on the U.S. economy.
    The dollar index fell to a one-week low after the tax
reform bill was unveiled but has recovered since. 
    The dollar barely reacted to the widely expected news of
Powell's nomination.
    Asian currencies have gained as global risk appetite 
improved, said Emmanuel Ng, FX strategist at Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corporation Ltd.
    He cited falling volumes, positive equities, an absence of
distinctly negative headlines, and dovish global central banks
as contributing factors.
    In Asia currencies, the Philippine peso was up as
much as 0.3 percent, and on track to snap a five-week losing
streak.
    The South Korean won was up 0.1 percent, holding
to the highest it's been for more than three months and on track
for a fifth straight gaining session and its biggest weekly gain
since July 14.
    On the other hand, the Chinese yuan led the
losses, down 0.2 percent, while the Singapore dollar was
0.1 percent lower, snapping two gaining days.
    
    INDONESIAN RUPIAH
    The rupiah was up 0.6 percent, hitting its highest
since Oct 16, and on track to post its biggest weekly gain since
early September.
    Friday's move higher today was mostly due to inflows and 
investors positioning ahead of third-quarter economic growth
data on Nov 6, said Fakhrul Fulvian, Economist at Trimegah
Securities.
    "The GDP growth announcement will surprise the market in a
positive way," said Fulvian. "Our calculations are that growth
will be 5.08 percent, but the number could possibly be higher."
    The median forecast of 14 analysts in a Reuters poll was for
annual growth of 5.13 percent in July-September, which would be
Indonesia's best quarter since April-June 2016.
    Fulvian added that foreign investors have been underweight 
on Indonesian government bonds and are now increasing their
positions, which bodes well for the rupiah. 
    The yield for Indonesian 10 year benchmark for bonds
 was down 0.089 percent at 0454 GMT.
    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
 Change on the day at 0454 GMT                    
 Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen              113.98      114.08        +0.09
 Sing dlr               1.3603      1.3588        -0.11
 Taiwan dlr             30.170      30.186        +0.05
 Korean won             1113        1114.4        +0.11
 Baht                   33.100      33.12         +0.06
 Peso                   51.290      51.42         +0.25
 Rupiah                 13465       13550         +0.63
 Rupee                  64.56       64.61         +0.07
 Ringgit                4.231       4.229         -0.05
 Yuan                   6.619       6.6090        -0.15
                                                  
 Change so far in 2017                            
 Currency               Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen              113.98      117.07        +2.71
 Sing dlr               1.3603      1.4490        +6.52
 Taiwan dlr             30.170      32.279        +6.99
 Korean won             1113        1207.70       +8.49
 Baht                   33.100      35.80         +8.16
 Peso                   51.290      49.72         -3.06
 Rupiah                 13465       13470         +0.04
 Rupee                  64.560      67.92         +5.20
 Ringgit                4.231       4.4845        +5.99
 Yuan                   6.619       6.9467        +4.95
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
