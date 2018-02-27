EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies barely move before Fed chair's testimony

* Philippine's peso biggest drag in region * Indian rupee edges down 0.2 percent * Chinese yuan inches up slightly (Adds text, updates prices) By Christina Martin Feb 27 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies, similar to the dollar, moved only marginally on Tuesday as markets awaited the first U.S. congressional testimony by new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The dollar edged down slightly, but was still above its three-year low. The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies inched down 0.1 percent to 89.728. Powell's testimony later in the day is seen as critical for financial markets at a time many investors are nervous about the Fed's policy normalisation following years of stimulus after the financial crisis almost a decade ago. The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield eased to 2.864 percent, dropping further from its four-year peak of 2.957 percent touched on Feb 21, driven by month-end buying as well as position adjustments ahead of the testimony. Among Asian currencies, the Philippine peso was the biggest drag, falling as much 0.4 percent, marking its biggest intraday percentage loss in over a week. The peso has been the weakest Asian currency this year, shedding more than 4 percent against the dollar, partly due to concerns on trade and current account deficits. A Reuters poll last week saw investors turn more bearish on the peso, with short positions at their highest since November 2016. Malaysia's ringgit shed about 0.2 percent. The Indian rupee also declined the same percentage before paring some of its loss. The Singaporean dollar and the Indonesian rupiah were little changed. The Korean won firmed 0.1 percent against the dollar. The Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rates at 1.50 percent due to muted inflationary pressure and caution ahead of any further monetary tightening in the United States. The Taiwan dollar, the Thai baht and China's yuan also inched up 0.1 percent. CHINA's YUAN The Chinese currency gained against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by the combination of a higher official midpoint and corporate sales of the greenback. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) raised its official yuan midpoint the most in nearly one month, to 6.3146 per dollar, reflecting a stronger spot yuan performance from a day earlier. As of midday, onshore spot yuan was changing hands at 6.3062, 41 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 0.13 percent stronger than the midpoint. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0535 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.880 106.92 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.317 1.3157 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.212 29.235 +0.08 Korean won 1072.300 1073.4 +0.10 Baht 31.280 31.3 +0.06 Peso 52.050 51.86 -0.37 Rupiah 13665.000 13655 -0.07 Rupee 64.875 64.79 -0.13 Ringgit 3.910 3.901 -0.23 Yuan 6.307 6.3103 +0.06 Change in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 106.880 112.67 +5.42 Sing dlr 1.317 1.3373 +1.53 Taiwan dlr 29.212 29.848 +2.18 Korean won 1072.300 1070.50 -0.17 Baht 31.280 32.58 +4.16 Peso 52.050 49.93 -4.07 Rupiah 13665.000 13565 -0.73 Rupee 64.875 63.87 -1.55 Ringgit 3.910 4.0440 +3.43 Yuan 6.307 6.5069 +3.18 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)