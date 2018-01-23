EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies climb as dollar hovers near 3-year low

* Most Asian currencies edge up as dollar near 3-yr low * Taiwan dollar biggest boost in region * Philippine peso hits 2-mth low on weak GDP data (Adds text, updates prices) By Christina Martin Jan 23 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as the dollar remained near a three-year low, after trimming some of its losses on a deal that was struck by the U.S. senators to end the government shutdown. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a short-term measure to fund the federal government through Feb. 8, but the boost from the deal did not last long amid concerns about persistent points of difference between Republicans and Democrats. The dollar index against a basket of major currencies stood at 90.36, not far from its three-year low touched on Jan. 17. Against the yen, the dollar dipped slightly after the Bank of Japan maintained its policy and its economic and price projections. "The positive risk sentiment that is carrying over from the U.S. session to the local Asian equity sentiment is benefitting the majority of Asia emerging market currencies," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at OANDA. The Taiwan dollar rose as much as 1.1 percent to its highest since Jan. 25, 2013, posting its biggest intraday percentage gain in 11 months. The Indonesian rupiah jumped as much as 0.3 percent, while Malaysia's ringgit climbed 0.2 percent, on track to gain for three straight sessions. The Indian rupee and the Chinese yuan both rose as much as 0.2 percent, with the yuan rising for a seventh straight session. The Thai baht edged up as much as 0.1 percent, on track to gain for a fifth straight session, to its highest since Aug. 28, 2014. The Philippine peso, on the other hand, dropped as much as 0.5 percent to its lowest in two months. The Philippine economy grew 6.6 percent in October-December, slightly below market expectations, while full-year gross domestic product growth came in at 6.7 percent, within the government's target. The Korean won also slipped on Tuesday, down as much as 0.2 percent to over a one-week low. "The Trump administration slapped a tariff on cheap solar panels, which has driven the rapid expansion of solar energy. Since a lot of EM Asia economies are predominantly export-driven, this escalation could dampen sentiment," said Innes. "We saw the immediate markets reactions when both China and (South) Korea took to the airwaves to respond to the unwelcome tariffs." President Donald Trump has approved recommendations to impose safeguard tariffs on imported large residential washing machines and imported solar cells and modules. China is the world's biggest builder of solar photo-voltaic cells and the tariffs will damage Asian companies the most. The country's commerce ministry expressed strong dissatisfaction regarding the tariffs. South Korea, on the other hand, said the government will complain to the World Trade Organization (WTO) about the U.S. decision on tariffs. SOUTH KOREA'S WON The South Korean won slid as much as 0.2 percent on Tuesday to its lowest level since Jan. 11 after the U.S. government approved its tariffs. Trump's tariffs have dealt a heavy blow to shares of South Korea's Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics , who together sell between 2.5 million to 3 million washing machines annually to the United States, making around $1 billion in export earnings. The won has slipped 0.1 percent so far this year. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0550 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.790 110.91 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.318 1.3187 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.259 29.432 +0.59 Korean won 1071.300 1070.1 -0.11 Baht 31.810 31.84 +0.09 Peso 51.090 50.835 -0.50 Rupiah 13318.000 13347 +0.22 Rupee 63.785 63.87 +0.13 Ringgit 3.926 3.933 +0.18 Yuan 6.399 6.4050 +0.10 Change in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 110.790 112.67 +1.70 Sing dlr 1.318 1.3373 +1.44 Taiwan dlr 29.259 29.848 +2.01 Korean won 1071.300 1070.50 -0.07 Baht 31.810 32.58 +2.42 Peso 51.090 49.93 -2.27 Rupiah 13318.000 13565 +1.85 Rupee 63.785 63.87 +0.13 Ringgit 3.926 4.0440 +3.01 Yuan 6.399 6.5069 +1.69 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)