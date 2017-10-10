EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 112.680 112.66 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3634 +0.30 Korean won 1139.600 1145.4 +0.51 Baht 33.350 33.38 +0.09 Peso 51.200 51.245 +0.09 Rupiah 13488.000 13515 +0.20 Rupee 65.350 65.35 0.00 Ringgit 4.222 4.23 +0.19 Yuan 6.595 6.6248 +0.45 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.680 117.07 +3.90 Sing dlr 1.359 1.4490 +6.60 Korean won 1139.600 1207.70 +5.98 Baht 33.350 35.80 +7.35 Peso 51.200 49.72 -2.89 Rupiah 13488.000 13470 -0.13 Rupee 65.350 67.92 +3.93 Ringgit 4.222 4.4845 +6.22 Yuan 6.595 6.9467 +5.33 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)