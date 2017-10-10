FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher
October 10, 2017 / 1:48 AM / 8 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  
 Change on the day at 0137 GMT                                 
  Currency                      Latest bid   Previous  Pct Move
                                                  day  
  Japan yen                     112.680        112.66     -0.02
  Sing dlr                      1.359          1.3634     +0.30
  Korean won                    1139.600       1145.4     +0.51
  Baht                          33.350          33.38     +0.09
  Peso                          51.200         51.245     +0.09
  Rupiah                        13488.000       13515     +0.20
  Rupee                         65.350          65.35      0.00
  Ringgit                       4.222            4.23     +0.19
  Yuan                          6.595          6.6248     +0.45
                                                               
 Change so far in 2017                                         
  Currency                      Latest bid  End 2016   Pct Move
  Japan yen                     112.680        117.07     +3.90
  Sing dlr                      1.359          1.4490     +6.60
  Korean won                    1139.600      1207.70     +5.98
  Baht                          33.350          35.80     +7.35
  Peso                          51.200          49.72     -2.89
  Rupiah                        13488.000       13470     -0.13
  Rupee                         65.350          67.92     +3.93
  Ringgit                       4.222          4.4845     +6.22
  Yuan                          6.595          6.9467     +5.33
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)

